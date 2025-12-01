Tara Davis-Woodhall’s Successful 2025 Season Overshadowed at World Athletics Awards

The World Athletics Athlete of the Year announcement dropped, and chaos followed. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone took the women’s honor, and Armand Duplantis secured the men’s title, while the remaining awards went to predictable category leaders. But one pick detonated the conversation: the Field Athlete of the Year final pick was not American star Tara Davis-Woodhall, despite her undefeated endeavor this season, and now the community stands stunned.

Apart from Melissa Jefferson-Wooden not being selected as a finalist for Athlete of the Year, fans were most surprised by Tara Davis-Woodhall missing out on the Field Athlete of the Year award. Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers ended her 2025 season in Monaco by being named Female Field Athlete of the Year. Her win is deserved, but here’s a straightforward look at what both athletes accomplished this season.

The Aussie delivered a spectacular, near-perfect season this year. In Nanjing at the World Indoor World Championships, Nicola cleared 1.97m in a single attempt to extend her dominance over her competitors. Her peak came in Tokyo, where she soared 2.00m to secure the gold, completing a remarkable double World gold this season. However, while her performance speaks strongly, Tara Davis-Woodhall accomplished even more.

At the World Athletics Championships, Tara Davis Woodhall made sure to prove why she went undefeated this season. Leaping 7.13 m at the World Championships, the Kansas native secured her second straight title, successfully defending it. Following her World title in Tokyo, she returned to Athlos NYC, which for the very first time featured field events. There, she claimed first place and walked away with $60,000 in prize money and the $25,000 Tiffany Crown, closing out her year on a strong note.

Both athletes ended their seasons well, but Nicola Olyslagers’ 2025 résumé impressed more than Tara Davis-Woodhall’s. As Davis-Woodhall enters her off-season, Olyslagers prepares to defend her Athlete of the Year title next season.

Why Nicola Olyslagers over Tara Davis-Woodhall in the 2025 season?

Apart from getting a dual gold and the field athlete of the year award, the Aussie won the Oceanian record to 2.04 metres, wrapped up the Diamond League title, and finished the season ranked world No. 1 in women’s high jump. Olyslagers is the second Australian to claim the annual honour; before her, it was Sally Pearson, who last won it in 2011.

“When we were flying over to Monaco, I reflected in my journal of when I was 20 years of age. I was working in a cafe, washing dishes in the back, saving money to try and get some flights to compete internationally and I was so far away from being competitive, but in the back of that cafe, I would dream,” said Olyslagers in a conversation with Fox Sports.

“I’d dream about places where I would try and compete if I could, and I would dream about what I would say to people if I could ever reach that level. And in that time, it took a lot of belief to even think about that but even if it was invisible to the world, it felt like I had something special. And now standing eight years later on this stage and in front of each one of you, I want to say that it has sustained me back then in washing dishes and it’s sustaining me now on top of the world.”

Ending her 2025 campaign in dominant form, the Aussie now faces a tougher test next season. With the major contenders back to full strength, the question is simple: can she beat them again?