Team USA Faces Last Minute Hurdle at World Cross Country Championships

500 athletes from 65 different countries will be coming together for the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida. The best of the best will compete for gold medals for multiple events, which are the mixed relays, men’s and women’s 10K, U20 women’s 6K, and men’s 8K. This is the third time ever US is hosting the prestigious track and field tournament, but there’s a certain challenge that Team USA faces during the final moments before the event.

As reported by Citius Mag on X, the American men’s senior team will compete without a replacement for standout runner Rocky Hansen, leaving the team with just five athletes: Graham Blanks, Nico Young, Parker Wolfe, Ahmed Muhumed, and Wesley Kiptoo.

This is a developing report…