Teen Track & Field Phenom Replaces Michael Johnson in NCAA Debut, but Fans Voice New Fears

When you look at Michael Johnson’s track and field career, there’s one word that defines it very well. It’s consistency. Throughout every event, whether it’s the Olympic Games or the World Championships, the US legend has achieved only gold medals. During his career, he also held world records in 200m, 400m, and the 400m indoors. And for him, the 1995 season was quite magical.

He secured a gold medal in the USA Indoor Championships’ 400m short track, where he stormed the field, clocking a rapid 44.63. And in the same season, he went on to grab not one, but three gold medals at the Göteborg World Championships. However, that indoor record has been surpassed by many new athletes, including the latest NCAA debutant: Jonathan Simms.

As reported by Track & Field Gazette, the University of Georgia freshman blazed through the two-lap race in just 44.62 seconds at the Clemson Invitational Meet. With this blistering pace, he also broke the U20 400m world record. Furthermore, the time that Simms achieved in this indoor race makes him the fourth fastest man in the category, pushing down Michael Johnson’s 44.63. However, the major concern emerged related to the record’s ratification.

The Clemson Invitational is another NCAA meet. So, generally, these NCAA meets, apart from the NCAA Championships, don’t use the World Athletics-certified electronic starting blocks that record reaction times (Rule 15.3), which are required for world record ratification. And this isn’t the first time that it has cast a shadow on another talent’s blistering time.

Back in 2018, Christian Coleman ran a 6.37 in the 60m indoors at the same event. But due to the same reason, the time wasn’t considered to be a world record. Furthermore, Canadian talent Christopher Morales Williams’ 400m indoor world record of 44.49 seconds was also not ratified, which the sprinter ran during the SEC Indoor Championships in 2024. So, for the fans, this immediately became a reason to get concerned.

The track & field fans are worried for the NCAA star

Running a 44.62 in the 400m indoors, that too on an NCAA debut, is something out of this world. But when Jonathan Simms actually achieved it at the Clemson Invitational, he gained attention from even Olympians like Lewis Banda, who said, “Damn.” This fan, however, raised a concern, saying, “Unfortunately it is extremely unlikely that this will be ratified.”

In an optimistic way, this fan had a message for the 18-year-old, saying, “Congrats bro, unreal time, hope it gets ratified.” Another fan was just captivated by this performance at the NCAA stage, writing, “44.62 at 18 years old INDOORS is simply silly.”

This track & field enthusiast then focused on Rule 15.3 by the World Athletics, as they said, “Not ratified due to no electric blocks.” Now, only time will tell if the 18-year-old’s record will be accepted by World Athletics. But the track world surely has a talent to look forward to now in the NCAA events.