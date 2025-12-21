Teen Track & Field Star Hails Idol Melissa Jefferson-Wooden After Milestone Run in Season Opener

“I can see myself in her.” That is how 14-year-old sprinting prodigy Melanie Doggett sums up Olympic medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. And on the track this weekend, Doggett did more than simply say it. She showed it.

The Atlanta native just recently opened her indoor season in the 60 meters at the Galleria Games. Doggett finished in 7.29, a solid opening-season performance to push her streak to eight straight meet records. She quickly left the rest of the field behind, with Aaliyah Birdine coming in second with 7.49, while Oluwamayomikun “Mimi” Adenle grabbed a third-place finish with a 7.72.

Doggett’s lifetime personal best in the 60 meters still stands at 7.17, set in February, but this race showed she is very much locked in and ready for another big year. She even shared the win on Instagram, celebrating the moment. Still, even in victory, Doggett did not forget the athlete who inspires her most. Soon after winning, she reshared a post honoring Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who was recently celebrated by World Athletics for her historic 2025 season on Instagram.

As we know, Jefferson-Wooden became the first American woman ever to win both the 100 meters and 200 meters at a World Championships, accomplishing the rare double in Tokyo. World Athletics highlighted her achievements, including her 10.61 in the 100 meters, which makes her the fourth fastest woman in history, behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Moreover, she also remained undefeated in the 100 meters throughout 2025.

Just last year, when she was only 12 years old at Landmark Christian School near Atlanta, Doggett stunned the track world by running 11.67 in the 100 meters at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals. That performance broke the world record for 12-year-olds and surpassed the previous sixth-grade world best set by Tamari Davis. At an age when most athletes are still learning the basics, Doggett was already outrunning high school state champions.

Watching her now, the resemblance is hard to miss. The speed, the confidence, the calm under pressure. Melanie Doggett may still be early in her journey, but race by race, she is starting to look more and more like the athlete she once said she saw herself in.

