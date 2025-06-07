Still Grieving Mother’s Loss Sha’Carri Richardson Stands Behind Coco Gauff Post Painful Admission

As the French Open final looms large, it isn’t just Coco Gauff’s game that’s grabbing headlines. It’s her courage off the court that’s drawing powerful support. After punching her ticket to her second Roland-Garros final with a clinical 6-1, 6-2 win over French wildcard Loïs Boisson, Gauff made a raw, human admission. One that drew immediate, heartfelt backing from none other than Sha’Carri Richardson. The track queen, who knows the weight of global pressure all too well, stood in unflinching solidarity with Gauff, an elite athlete choosing honesty over perfection.

Gauff’s victory sets the stage for a thrilling No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against Aryna Sabalenka. The matchup has everything: revenge, rivalry, and the weight of history. It’s a repeat of the 2023 U.S. Open final, where Gauff stunned Sabalenka to lift her first Grand Slam title. But this time around, the stakes feel even bigger. A shot at French Open redemption. A chance to beat the player who just ended Iga Swiatek’s 26-match reign in Paris. Yet, Gauff isn’t letting the occasion consume her.

She revealed a deeply personal evolution in mindset after her 2022 runner-up finish. “Everyone is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final,” Gauff said, offering a perspective rarely seen at this level of elite sport. “At first, I thought it’d be the end of the world if I lost. And you know, the sun still rose the next day. So know, regardless of the result, the sun will still rise. Just realizing how big the moment seems in our lives is not as big in the grand scheme of things.”

That kind of honesty, delivered in the white heat of Grand Slam pressure, is exactly why Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t hesitate to rally behind her. The Olympic silver medalist shared Gauff’s thoughts on her Instagram stories. After all, the women’s 100m world champion has walked through her own fire, navigating losses, scrutiny, and the weight of public expectation.

When Gauff shared her vulnerable truth, Richardson stood up not just as a supporter, but as someone who’s lived the pressure, felt the cracks, and emerged stronger. In a sports world obsessed with titles, dominance, and perfection, this moment between two young Black American icons felt refreshingly real. It wasn’t just about winning. It was about resilience.

About daring to admit fear. About refusing to let one match, one loss, or one moment define them. With Sha’Carri Richardson backing her and a rematch against Sabalenka waiting, Gauff heads into Saturday’s final with more than just talent. She carries grace, grit, and the support of champions who know what it means to fall and still rise.

Meanwhile, there might have been another reason for Richardson to connect with Gauff’s quotes. Speaking of having more serious issues to deal with, Sha’Carri Richardson was left heartbroken after her mother’s shocking demise.

How Sha’Carri Richardson stayed strong when her world shattered in a single moment

It wasn’t the timing or the setting, but the sheer shock of how she found out that left Sha’Carri Richardson reeling. Just days before stepping onto the track at the US Olympic Trials, the sprinter learned of her biological mother’s death. That, too, not from a family member, but from a reporter. That moment, a jarring and unexpected conversation, set off a wave of grief Richardson hadn’t prepared for.

In her own words, “To hear that information come from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering. It was definitely nerve-shocking.” In the days that followed, Richardson said she tried to cope with the emotional chaos in the only way she knew at the time. “I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by sadness, and hurting and hiding hurt,” she said during an appearance on NBC’s Today.

She made it clear she wasn’t making excuses but also didn’t shy away from explaining how the weight of that moment led her to use a banned substance in Oregon, a state where it is legal, though banned under anti-doping rules. Richardson’s choice carried painful consequences. A one-month suspension and the loss of her 100m Olympic dream in Tokyo. Still, she looks ahead with resolve.

“This is just one game. I’m 21. I’m very young,” she stated back then, confident that it was not the end of her journey but the beginning of a comeback. With a heart still healing and lessons deeply felt, she promised to return. Stronger, wiser, and ready to run.