Three Days After 300M Race, Noah Lyles Reveals Next Track Challenge Taking Unusual Route

Noah Lyles opened his 2026 indoor season with a strong performance, winning the 300m at the Jimmy Carnes Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He clocked a blistering 32.60 seconds in a distance that he hasn’t run since 2017. Now, fast forward to three days, and the American sprinter has confirmed his next destination in a highly anticipated 2026 track and field season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On an Instagram post, he wrote, “Boston. 300m. January 24, 2026. Season opener at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.” Now, this is a bit unusual for someone like Lyles, who usually aims for 60m in the early season’s indoor races.

This is a developing report…