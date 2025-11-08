Three-Time National Champion Track Star Snubs Arizona to Join NCAA Powerhouse Program

Back in June, when Ryan Buskey soared 7 feet 3 inches in the high jump, setting a new junior state record and tying Dan Olson’s long-standing New York state mark from 2001, the track and field world knew they were witnessing a generational talent. As he wraps up his sophomore year, Buskey is stepping into a new chapter. Though Arizona came calling, the rising star stayed true to his roots, turning down the offer to follow a path closer to home—and sparking a flurry of conversation across college athletics.

Currently ranked as the No. 1 boys’ high jumper in the nation after clearing 7’2″ last December, Ryan Buskey is making waves across the country. His remarkable feat earned him recognition from Minority Leader @albanyrepny and Albany County Legislator for District 27, Frank Mauriello, who honored Colonie Central junior Ryan Buskey with a proclamation at tonight’s legislative meeting. Now, he is about to start a new chapter of his life, and guess where? At the University of Georgia.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Buskey shared a photo of himself on a throne with a caption that read, “I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia to continue my academic and athletic career!” He went on to thank his coaches, family, and everyone who has supported him on his journey so far. Ranked 20th among the Top D1 Track and Field Colleges, the University of Georgia, home to stars like Christopher Morales Williams, Gwen Torrence, and Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie.

The university is steadily emerging as a powerhouse in collegiate athletics. Under the leadership of Caryl Smith Gilbert, Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field, and Darryl Shaw, Assistant Coach for Jumps and Multis, Ryan Buskey will be working with dynamic coaches who bring a wealth of specialized experience.

The three-time state champion is now looking forward to starting his next season, joining a roster at UOG that includes other talented jumpers such as Riyon Rankin, Ian Hodge, Alon Rogow, and more. However, who are the other athletes who have chosen the University of Georgia as their next destination? Let’s find out.

Apart from Ryan Buskey, other standouts who chose the University of Georgia

This year, the University of Georgia is turning heads due to its packed roster. Headlined by sprint sensation Sidi Njie, the top-ranked 400m recruit with a 45.37 PB, UGA has secured a generational talent who also boasts state titles in the 200m and medals on the international stage. Well, he is not the only one; pace wizards Jonathan Simms and Lisa Raye also became a part of the packed roster. With Raye dominating nationally in the 100m and 200m, while Njie anchors the Bulldogs’ 4x400m relay prospects, Georgia seems to be building a moat this season.

Adding depth, middle-distance runner Lucy Jones rounds out the roster, giving Georgia a versatile and competitive edge across sprints and distance events. With this influx of elite talent, UGA is positioning itself as a powerhouse in both national and international track competitions. The class blends raw speed, proven championship pedigree, and untapped potential, promising a squad that can dominate relays, sprints, and distance races alike. However, as the University is preparing for the upcoming season, the question is whether it will be able to increase its ranking?