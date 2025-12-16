Top Track & Field Magazine Escapes $270k Loss as Grand Slam Track’s Creditors List Gets Revealed

When Grand Slam Track filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2025, the track and field world froze. The ambitious league, launched by Olympic legend Michael Johnson, had collapsed after its first season. Millions went unpaid, from star athletes to production crews, and even one news outlet. But while that news outlet got stuck in the crosshairs, another one escaped.

Marley Dickinson, senior writer at Canadian Running, shared the story on X: “In Oct 2023, I got a text from Kyle Merber asking if @CanadianRunning would be interested in breaking the Marco Arop signing to @GrandSlamTrack.” At the time, Kyle Merber, Grand Slam Track’s director of Athletes and Racing, was involved in the track media and partnership game.

Dickinson continued: “We said yes- pitched GST an announcement package. Then the morning of, we were undercut by @CitiusMag by 1-hour…” Despite the agreement with Canadian Running, it was Citius Mag who announced Arop as part of GST’s “short distance” lineup, which included a number of other top middle-distance runners. Interestingly enough Kyle Merber had previously worked for Citius Mag.

Additionally, it also meant that the $270,000 for the announcement went to Citius Mag instead of Canadian Running.

And then, in June 2024, Chris Chavez, founder of Citius Mag, confirmed that the outlet had “partnered” with Grand Slam Track. But that little misstep? It actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Canadian Running. Why? Because now, Citius Mag is on the list of Grand Slam Track’s top creditors.

Dennis Young, news editor at FOS, recently shared the full list, and it shows Citius Mag owes over $270,000. That tiny timing error, which once felt like a minor loss in a media race, has now made Citius one of the league’s bigger non-athlete creditors. Meanwhile, numerous Track and Field stars are also in the same boat, waiting to get what is owed to them from the league.

Gabby Thomas speaks out as Grand Slam Track leaves top athletes waiting for millions

Grand Slam Track, a running startup founded by Michael Johnson, has left millions of dollars in unpaid debts to vendors and athletes. And a recent court filing details the extent of that debt. Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the highest, owed $356,250.

Gabby Thomas is owed $249,375, Kenny Bednarek $225,000, Josh Kerr $218,750and more are listed at $190,625 each. The league had promised a $12.6 million prize pool in addition to base salaries for its top athletes, numbers that hadn’t been publicly reported until now. But the financial troubles became critical after Grand Slam canceled its fourth and final event in Los Angeles this summer.

The league racked up roughly $19 million in debt, $11 million owed to athletes and $8 million to vendors. Sure, emergency funding from investors earlier in the fall covered part of the obligations, and in October, athletes received about $5.5 million, roughly half of what they were owed. Vendors, meanwhile, largely rejected partial payment offers, leaving the league with little choice but to file for bankruptcy. Even top athletes voiced their frustration publicly.

Gabby Thomas, noticing the league continuing to post promotional content of Grand Slam Track featuring her image despite unpaid balances, commented on an Instagram post: “So dope!! pls pay me 🥲” Her remarks spread rapidly online and showed the disappointment and frustration of the athletes who had even believed in the league.