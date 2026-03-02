Track and Field Community Angry at USATF’s Decision on $20,000 and National Title Loss

It was meant to be a smooth sail to the finish line at the US Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta. Instead, the scene that unfolded Sunday morning was one of sheer confusion, as the three leading women, with a podium and a trip to the World Championships seemingly in their grasp, were led off the course by the very vehicle designed to guide them. The haywire conclusion to the event led USATF to make a statement, which eventually didn’t sit well with the track and field fans.

On Instagram, Citius Mag shared USATF’s official statement on the chaos that took place with less than two miles remaining in the race. “Following the completion of the USATF Half Marathon Championship in Atlanta, a protest was filed by athletes in the women’s field who followed a lead vehicle off course. That protest was denied and an appeal was submitted,” the statement read.

However, they also added, “The jury of appeals found that ‘the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection. However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final.'”

A lead vehicle, responsible for charting the path for the frontrunners, deviated from the certified course. Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat were fully immersed in the physical and mental battle at the front of the pack; they had no choice but to follow. The consequence was immediate and devastating for the track and field athletes.

For McClain, a victory would have earned her a $20,000 prize and given her an automatic spot on Team USA for the 2026 World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen.

USATF also noted, stating, “This race was a selection event for the 2026 World Road Running Championships. That team is not officially selected until May. USATF will review the events from Atlanta carefully. While we understand athletes are eager to resolve this issue expeditiously, our process will ensure an ultimate decision is in the best interest of all the athletes involved.”

They added, “Lead vehicles are provided and managed by the local organizing committee as per Rule 243.2.c of the 2026 USATF Competition Rules. Any questions pertaining to the course and the vehicle should be directed to the local organizing committee, Atlanta Track Club.”

However, the track and field fans were furious upon witnessing the USATF’s decision.

The track and field community disagrees with USATF

The controversy that happened at the US Half Marathon Championships already shook the entire track and field world. While there was some hope that the USATF would take a decision that would benefit the affected athletes, it turned out to be very different.

A fan made their emotions clear, stating, “@usatf there was an option to do the right thing and you chose not to. Don’t take these women’s careers as a learning lesson for the future – do better now.” Similarly, this comment read, “This is a disgrace. If this decision holds, the CEO and the entire of board of directors has to go. Do you serve athletes, or do you serve yourselves?”

It is a thin thread of hope for McClain, Hurley, and Kurgat, who must now wait months for a potential solution that might grant them a spot at the 2026 World Road Running Championships. But Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club, took full responsibility for the error.

“As Race Director, I take full responsibility for what occurred. Athletes should never have to make a split-second decision between following a pace vehicle or trusting the official course,” he said. Furthermore, Kenah noted that the track club is “conducting a full review to determine exactly how and why the vehicle left the course to strengthen safeguards moving forward.”

However, the fans remained disappointed, as this comment read, “We need a more human response (and a different one altogether)” The athletes were collateral to the error that took place, and this fan understood it well, stating, “So the event didn’t meet standards, but the athletes are the ones that are punished?” Watching an athlete like McClain suffer, was just painful for this user, who wrote, “Bulls***. Heartbreaking for our Queen @jesstonn.”

These three women, who easily could have graced the podium, watched their months of training and anticipation ruined due to just a single turn.