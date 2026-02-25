Track and Field Community Mourns 23-Year-Old Lincoln University Athlete’s Untimely Death

Athletic goals may disappear in a moment. This reality was brought home to the track and field community by the horrific death of Kevaughn Goldson, a 23-year-old Lincoln University sprinter from Jamaica, on Monday.

Track Alerts on Instagram further confirmed the devastating news, reporting, “The Kingston College family is in mourning following the sudden passing of former student-athlete Kevaughn Goldson. Observer Online understands that Goldson, who competed for the North Street-based ‘Purples’ in both track and football, died in a domestic-related incident in the United States on Monday.”

According to court documents and police reports, Goldson was fatally wounded in the early hours of February 23 following a confrontation with his romantic partner, Denita Jackson, a 27-year-old Lincoln University sprinter who has since been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jackson contacted 911 to report the event, and Goldson was taken to the Capital Region Emergency Room before being evacuated to University Hospital, where he passed away during surgery.

The 23-year-old student-athlete competed as a senior sprinter on the men’s track and field team. Goldson represented Blue Tigers in events such as the 200m and 400m, with personal bests including a 21.66 in the 200m that he set on January 16, earlier this year.

The tragedy has had an immense effect on Jamaica’s close-knit track and field scene, where Goldson was remembered as a bright dual-sport athlete who moved from Calabar High School to make his mark at Kingston College. His previous coaches and peers are still trying to comprehend the news, with one former KC coach and close friend, who told the Jamaica Gleaner, “I’m not the best person to speak with about it as I am still in shock about the passing of Kevaughn.”

Kingston College Principal Dave Myrie expressed grief, saying, “It is craziness for a youngster like that to be killed in the prime of his life. The whole thing is just madness, and the staff are very cut up about it. Devastated is the better word. He was a well-known youngster.” And similar sentiments echoed across the track and field scene online.

The track and field community is devastated

Watching a rising athlete’s life cut short was heartbreaking for the entire track and field community. A fan wrote, “Condolences to his family and friends.” And similar sentiments followed, as this comment read, “My condolences, but his legacy will live on through the lessons he taught those around him.”

Lincoln University released a statement expressing condolences, saying, “Our thoughts are with family, friends, faculty, staff and all who have been impacted by this tragic situation. The well-being of our University community is our greatest priority. Students and employees are reminded of counseling and other support services for those who need them.”

And his untimely passing was a hard pill to swallow, as this fan wrote, “This is just tragic all round! What’s so wrong with walking away if getting along is not happening??? Geesh!!! Now families mourn! Condolences to all affected!”

“So very sad ! My sincere sympathy to all his families and friends. RIP,” a comment read. Similarly, another fan described their emotions, stating, “That’s such a tragic story. A young athlete losing his life is devastating, and it’s even more shocking with someone close to him now facing arrest. My thoughts are with Kevaughn Goldson’s family, teammates, and the Lincoln University community during such a painful time.”

As the Goldson family mourns privately, the close-knit track and field community remains heartbroken over this tragic news.