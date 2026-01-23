Track & Field Star Hit With Major Penalty After Retest of 10-Year-Old Sample

Bulgaria’s Ivet Lalova-Collio is a five-time Olympian and one of Europe’s most decorated sprinters. In her early career, in 2004, she tied with Irina Privalova as the sixth fastest woman in 100m running a time of 10.77 seconds. Later, she secured three European Championships medals (1 gold, 2 silvers) and two European Indoor Championships medals (1 gold, 1 bronze). However, at age 41 and being away from the competition from long time, her legacy is now under a dark cloud.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Citius Mag on X, “Bulgaria’s Ivet Lalova-Collio, a five-time European Championship medalist, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for Osatrine in a re-testing of a 2016 sample, the Athletics Integrity Unity announced.”

This is a developing report…