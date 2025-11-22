Track & Field Veterans Split as NCAA Debate Heats Up Over Future of American Athletes

“It doesn’t help the U.S. developmental effort. It doesn’t encourage young American talent; it discourages them,” BYU head coach Ed Eyestone fired a warning shot as foreign-born athletes continue to flood the U.S. collegiate sports pipeline. So what’s the result? A sharply polarized fanbase and a brewing identity crisis within college athletics.

According to a post on Let’s Run via Yahoo News, 112 of the 261 runners in the men’s NCAA Cross Country field are international, a jaw-dropping 43%. For Eyestone, it’s a systemic setback stifling American prospects, while rival coaches insist it sharpens the competitive edge.

While speaking to the Deseret, BYU head coach Ed Eyestone didn’t hold back on the growing foreign inflow issue across top U.S. colleges. He remarked, “All the races look like the world cross country championships. They’re coming because of NIL.”

Eyestone added that the trend has become so consistent that the NCAA Cross Country Championships now feel even more competitive than U.S. national events, increasingly resembling an international spectacle rather than a platform for homegrown American talent.

Eyestone’s remarks drew media attention, and at the NCAA Cross Country presser, Oklahoma State coach Dave Smith was questioned about them. Smith flatly dismissed Eyestone and stated, “If I believe if someone doesn’t like a rule or doesn’t like a situation in the NCAA, don’t b**ch about it. Go change it. Get involved, get involved in the sport, get involved in the leadership and make change the way change is supposed to be made. Otherwise, shut up and coach your team.”

Following his comments, Iowa State head coach Jeremy Sudbury was asked to share his perspective. He agreed with Smith and added, “I think I’ll piggyback on that. I think, you know, everybody has a chance to build a team how they want to. I think if you’re doing it within the NCAA rules and the outlines of what we’re allowed to do and what’s permissible.”

Both states feature the lowest number of American athletes this season in NCAA cross country. Out of the 14 runners (seven from each team), only two are American, while the rest are foreign-born, most of them from Africa. This striking statistic has sparked an intense debate across social media, raising serious questions about the current structure and development of American sports infrastructure.

Track and Field fans express their opinion on the NCAA after the coaches’ tussle

Former American track and field star and 2013 Moscow World Championships silver medalist Ryan Whiting has voiced strong displeasure over the growing foreign inflow, warning that young U.S. athletes are now being forced to compete against significantly older rivals. As he puts it, “It is going to make it tough for some US talent to develop, as a US 18yo competing against times and distances by a 22yo foreign athlete can be discouraging.”

His concern is already playing out in real time. At the Big 12 Cross Country Championships, international runners dominated, with 13 of the top 14 finishers being foreign-born, 12 of them from Africa. The field also featured older competitors aged between 22 and 25, along with three athletes whose birth details remain undisclosed. While Whiting has opposed the trend, former Olympian Reggie L. Jaegers turned his attention to BYU, stating, “BYU athletes after mission and redshirt years fall into the same category.”

Offering another perspective, 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials champion and Kenyan-American athlete Aliphine Tuliamuk shared her personal journey, though noting that inclusion shouldn’t result in unfair advantages. She said, “I came to America as international student athlete months after graduating high school not fit, took 1.5 years to be competitive again. Am grateful for the opportunity, I think taking developed professional athletes most in mid 20s+ is a disservice to what NCAA sports represents.”

Meanwhile, Canadian long-distance runner and former BYU athlete, Rory Linkletter, stepped in to defend BYU, dismissing claims that its program benefits from older runners. He clarified, “Unsurprisingly this turned into a “BYU has old athletes”. BYU athletes are AT MOST 2 years older than their peers, what Eyestone is talking about is people coming to college at the age of a super senior and starting the clock. I graduated from BYU at 23 btw after 5 years.”

Adding further weight to the debate, Furman track and field and cross country coach Rita Gary expressed alarm over the evolving landscape and revealed that she has taken formal action to reshape the system. She stated, “Too many NCAA programs no longer prioritize American development. We need guardrails which is why I’ve submitted age-based legislation to @USTFCCCA that will be voted on at our December convention. I hope my colleagues will stand with me and support it.” Notably, she has previously described the situation as, “It’s athlete trafficking.”

With track and field coaches voicing their discontent over recent practices, will the NCAA step in with changes or cap the number of foreign players on teams? Share your opinion in the comments below.