Track & Field World Mourns as Hall of Fame Coach and Manhattan Jaspers Legend Passes Away at 94

Born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Fred Dwyer was most notably known as the 1954 National Outdoor Mile Champion and the head coach who led Manhattan College to its first-ever NCAA team title. But unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 94 on January 16, 2026.

Dwyer passed following a brief illness, the specifics of which have not been publicly disclosed, leaving the track and field world mourning a legendary coach who inspired generations of athletes.

He showed early talent in middle-distance running and excelled at Villanova University, where he became an elite miler and earned a strong reputation on the track and field. Under renowned coach Jim “Jumbo” Elliott, Dwyer ran a 4:00.8 mile and finished high at the 1956 U.S. Olympic Trials. At this time, he also served in the US Army while training for the Olympics.

After retiring from competition, he began coaching at the local level, first at Essex Catholic High School, where he helped a number of young runners achieve national recognition. He even guided Marty Liquori to a sub-four-minute mile.

From 1969 to 1993, he served as head coach of Manhattan College’s track and cross-country programs, turning the Jaspers into a competitive powerhouse in collegiate track.

Under Fred Dwyer’s leadership, his teams won four IC4A championships, and he was honored as National Coach of the Year and NCAA District II Coach of the Year multiple times. He is enshrined in six halls of fame. He coached numerous All-Americans and Olympians, building a legacy that extended far beyond team titles.

With his passing, the track and field community is left reeling in disbelief.

Track and field fans are heartbroken over the loss of Fred Dwyer

One fan added, “RIP.” Another added, “Very sad to hear that Fred Dwyer passed away. Dwyer was the long time Manhattan Univ Head T & F Coach and led the Jaspers to the 1973 Indoor NCAA Championships. Tied for 2nd was Kent and Kansas….”

When Fred Dwyer took over Manhattan’s track and field program in 1969, it was no easy task for the college. With a low budget and basic facilities compared to the power programs, the odds were against them. Still, under Dwyer’s guidance, Manhattan’s recruiting strategy, discipline and team and game intensity made it a force to be reckoned with.

Although it was one of the tiniest Division I schools with barely over 2,000 students the Jaspers surprised the track world by capturing the 1973 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship. Well, at the March 1973 meet at Detroit’s Cobo Arena, Manhattan accumulated 18 team points, outpacing much larger universities.

That season, Dwyer was named the 1973 National Coach of the Year. Over his career, he guided the Jaspers to four IC4A championships, including the 1992 indoor title, coached 41 All-Americans and four Olympians, and captured 19 Metropolitan championships. During his tenure, over 250 school records were broken. And then he retired in 1993.

One fan added, “I was on at that meeting when I was the assistant at St John’s in Detroit Cobo Hall 160 yd Banked track.” Another track and field fans added, “Fred was always all in for the win and when you put it all on the line , win or lose he was pleased,” while another fan simply wrote, “Wow.. what a legacy!”

Of course, Fred Dwyer’s life had many highs but it had some really tough lows as well. In the later years of his life, Dwyer experienced memory loss and mobility problems, needing weekly physical therapy.

More than records, titles, and awards, the legacy of Fred Dwyer endures in every athlete he inspired, every team he assembled, and every life he touched. He will always be remembered.