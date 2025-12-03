Trail Runners to Chase History With Nike’s Landmark $150K California Showdown in 2026

In 2025, Broken Arrow Skyrace brought together more than 3,700 runners from 31 countries at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, California. The landscape of American trail running is set for a historic shift in 2026, as Nike injects a landmark $150,000 prize purse into the Broken Arrow Skyrace, establishing a new national championship for the next generation of athletes.

Nike has officially announced the launch of Nike Trail Nationals at the 2026 Broken Arrow Skyrace, creating a trail-running equivalent of the famed Nike Cross Nationals. As part of the new Trail Futures NTN program, the youth championship aims to act as an incubator for future American trail athletes by giving them a national, high-standard platform early in their careers.

The 2026 edition of the trail running event will unfold across four days, from June 18 to June 22, 2026. And it’ll bring innovation, visibility, and great investments to the youth trail racing through Nike. Meanwhile, the brand has announced a record $150,000 purse for the elite trail runners. And that’s the largest trail purse in the world, with a 76.5% jump from $85,000 in 2025.

Additionally, the prize distribution across Broken Arrow’s signature races also reflects this surge in support. The 23K champions will take home $30,000, while the Ascent winners earn $6,000, and the 46K winners collect $4,000. Rising performers across categories will also be considered for multi-year Nike ACG sponsorship deals, marking one of the most significant youth-to-pro pipelines ever introduced in American trail running.

Despite the massive financial leap, race organizers insist the core ethos of Broken Arrow remains the same. Co-race director Ethan Veneklasen emphasized that accessibility and athlete celebration will always be central. He expressed his delight at partnering with ACG to evolve the sport and “become more professional.”

To top things off, Brendan Madigan, another co-race director, decided to highlight the broader cultural and competitive significance of Nike’s involvement.

Madigan stated, “With this unprecedented investment, ACG is demonstrating its commitment to independent trail running events, and the authentic and rich impact that races like Broken Arrow have on trail culture at large. This partnership will allow us to continue to evolve from our current position as the most competitive trail running event in North America to one of the most competitive in the world—while simultaneously driving our sport toward greater inclusivity and innovation.”

And while the youth spotlight shines brightest, Broken Arrow hasn’t forgotten the rest of its community. In fact, the 2026 edition introduces a sweeping set of initiatives designed to elevate runners of every background, ability, and experience level. Let’s take a look at it all.

How will the 2026 Nike sponsored Broken Arrow Skyrace impact others?

After debuting in 2025, the Adaptive Athletes Program returns with even stronger backing. Developed with the Paralympian, Dani Aravich, and ‘Born to Adapt’ founder, Zach Friedley, the program will guarantee 20 reserved entries for adaptive runners in the 18K race, ensuring accessible competition at an elite venue.

Additionally, Broken Arrow is taking steps to reduce participation barriers for women and families. The event will expand its lactation stations and is planning to introduce limited childcare services, allowing more mothers to compete without logistical strain. There’s more!

The Broken Arrow Skyrace Inclusivity Initiative, which was launched in 2024 to cater to BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and non-binary runners, is set to further widen its support system. Selected clubs representing the said communities will receive complimentary race entries to the 11K, 18K, and 23K. They’ll also receive footwear, gear, and travel stipends to help remove financial barriers to participation, all thanks to Nike.

The runners can expect new experimental activations throughout the four days. It’ll be specifically designed to keep the runners engaged even when they’re off the course. And for the spectators, thanks to the ACG partnership, Broken Arrow will finally achieve its long-standing goal of utilizing ski lifts to ferry spectators to mountain cheer zones, creating one of the most immersive fan experiences in trail racing.

By doubling down on youth development, raising the bar for elite racing, and expanding access across diverse groups, Nike is helping Broken Arrow step into 2026 with a mission bigger than medals. It’s building a trail-running ecosystem. But do let us know what you think of the innovations in the comments down below.