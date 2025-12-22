20-Year-Old American Track & Field Star Wins Support After Joking About Pay Gap With Football Players

“No one becomes a track‑and‑field athlete for the money,” said Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and it couldn’t be truer. Unlike football players, track athletes don’t earn salaries; they mostly rely on prize money and sponsorships. And just recently, a 20-year-old rising track and field star, Sterling Scott, found a clever and funny way to shine a light on this reality.

Scott shared a video on Instagram of an expensive car driving away, transitioning to him standing in front of a car open mouthed, then freaking out, with the caption, “Track athletes watching football players leave practice in their $100,000 cars.” Simple but telling, he added, “chose the wrong sport,” humorously pointing out the stark financial difference.

In major professional leagues like the NFL, football stars sign massive contracts with guaranteed money. For example, Patrick Mahomes has deals worth hundreds of millions, with total earnings in 2025 $90M from salary and endorsements.

Meanwhile, track and field athletes, even at the professional level, mostly earn through prize money, sponsorship deals, and appearance fees, without guaranteed pay each season. But wait.. what about college athletes?

At the college level, the gap remains massive. Since the NCAA changed rules around Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), college athletes can earn money through endorsements, sponsorships, social media deals, and revenue sharing. But the scale depends heavily on the sport’s popularity and media exposure. College football is by far the most lucrative, with top stars like Arch Manning estimated to have NIL valuations of $5.3 million.

Sure, Track and field athletes can also earn NIL deals, but the amounts are usually much smaller. For example, last year, Sam Hurley, a high jumper at the University of Texas, became one of the top NIL-earning track and field athletes. But the valuation was just about $1 million, hardly comparable to football’s NIL deals.

Scott’s post resonated because it combined humor with reality. But seeing the supportive comments from fellow track and field athletes and fans made the reality a little easier to digest for track fans.

One fan wrote, “Nobody but your parents go to track meets, the whole town goes to football games it’s just where the money is.”

Another added, “They NIL be 100k my shi be 25 dollars 😂😂”

One more added, “Bros making more than the coaches 😂😂😂”

