Two Years After Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Quincy Wilson and Co. Make History With New Balance Announcement

New Balance’s brand is easily recognized among top US athletes. Take Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who had a collaboration with the billion-dollar shoe giant just a few years ago in 2024. Her signature collection was the tan and white limited-edition colorway of the 2024 FuelCell Rebel v4, and it retailed for $140 for the general public. Fast forward to 2026, and New Balance has found its way again to the top of the American track and field scene.

As reported by FloTrack on Instagram, the brand has released limited edition FuelCell SuperComp Spikes in collaboration with not one but three USA track and field athletes: Quincy Wilson, Parker Valby, and Gabby Thomas. The FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 will be sported by Wilson and Thomas, while Valby will sport the FuelCell SuperComp LDX. The release dates?

Well, while Valby’s FuelCell SuperComp LDX is already in the market, for Wilson and Thomas’ FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3, the track and field fans have to wait till next month. But each shoe that will be sold to the customers has the athletes’ emotions attached to it. Indeed, they carry some kind of resemblance in their unique way.

Quincy Wilson, who is a DMV native, opened up about this collaboration, saying, “The grey pays homage to the iconic 990, a staple in the DMV and a nod to where I come from, while the black represents the power and strength I’ve had to lean on through it all. This isn’t just a spike, it’s a piece of my story, and I’m honored to share it with you.” His shoes have a color palette of gray and black with the iconic New Balance logo, and it does have a connection with the athlete.

Similarly, Parker Valby said, “Racing is how I express who I am. Every time I step on the line, I’m chasing the best version of myself – and I want this spike to help you do the same. It’s built for those who dream big and race even bigger. Remember: pressure is a privilege, and you’re more than ready for the moment. You’re stronger than you think – good luck out there!” She described her shoes that have a color pattern of pink and white, with her own signature inside.

“Running is when I feel the most myself. I feel elegant, strong, anxious, confident, and alive. It (running) has taught me so much about myself, and after so many years, it still does. I am still writing my story, and every time I step onto the track, it’s like putting pen to paper. You are unstoppable. You are capable of more than you know. Don’t wait until you feel ready- go chase your dreams now,” said Gabby Thomas about her bright pink FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 that will be available in retail in February 2026.

These are not just any random spikes; the latest New Balance collection brings emotions to play. The color and design behind the shoes have meaning, connected to the athletic life of these USA track and field stars. Quite special, isn’t it? The same case was also for McLaughlin-Levrone.

The “Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Signature Collection” was just perfect

The year 2023 was a tough one for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Following her huge success at the Eugene World Championships in 2022, where she achieved not one but two gold medals in the 400m hurdles (also breaking her own world record in the process, running 50.68) and in the 4x400m relay, there were a ton of expectations on her for the Budapest event the next year. However, she had to withdraw from the event due to a knee injury.

Then, in early 2024, McLaughlin-Levrone got with New Balance to launch a new collection. Apart from the iconic 2024 FuelCell Rebel v4, the track and field athlete also announced a terry hoodie and sweatpant set, high-rise leggings, FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 spikes, and a varsity jacket for her fans.

“For this Signature Collection, I knew I wanted to showcase an elevated everyday aesthetic that was versatile. Giving men and women a sense of both calm and confidence through a variety of pieces that they can bring their own unique style to,” Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said.

She then talked about the meaning that this collection carries, saying, “Choosing well crafted, yet comfortable clothes each day is a big part of feeling confident and something I love putting thought into. Designing this collection with more lifestyle offerings in addition to performance is an important reflection of who I am both on and off the track.”

Just a few months down the lane, her 2024 season was absolutely magical, with her breaking her own 400m hurdles record in 50.37 and winning the gold, and also propelling the Team USA 4x400m relay squad to another gold.