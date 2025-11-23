Usain Bolt’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts Hit Major Setback After Restaurant Faces Trouble

As Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica, leaving scars across the island, heroes emerged from the wreckage. And one of them was Usain Bolt. From rebuilding shattered homes to feeding the affected victims, the fastest man alive has been relentless in his mission to heal his people. But his efforts are now interrupted by another major hurdle…

A shocking crisis erupted at Usain Bolt’s Montego Bay restaurant, Tracks & Records, on Saturday morning, catching everyone completely off guard. The two-storey property suffered significant damage after a sudden fire tore through its top floor. Already grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the establishment had been without electricity and running solely on generator power.

“The fire was confined to the upper floors, which hold the dining area, bar, restrooms, and an office space. But as it relates to getting the property owners to do their evaluation of the items they had stored, that will determine the full cost. Based on observation, the extent appears to be significant,” said Acting Superintendent Oneil Kerr, the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s lead investigator for St James.

While the restaurant had not resumed public service since Melissa, it did continue to support the World Central Kitchen, which has been using the facility to prepare daily meals for communities devastated by the storm. Kerr confirmed that the fire station received the alarm at 1:48 a.m. Likely by the members of the meal preparation team, who arrived and noticed the flames.

“Upon arrival, the team observed fire coming from the roof of Tracks and Records. They immediately got into operation, and within a few minutes, the situation was brought under control,” Kerr confirmed.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the fire investigators searched through the wreckage throughout the morning, examined the damaged area, and gathered statements from the employees present on the ground. Luckily, Usain Bolt’s restaurant was not operational at the time of the incident, and there were no guests inside the premises. Thus, no injuries were reported.

The restaurant, in their statement, expressed that they are assessing the damage and their priority is maintaining safety and stabilizing whatever operations are still possible for the World Central Kitchen. The Jamaican fire brigade also continues an active investigation into the matter.

But after this, Kerr warned Jamaicans to ensure their electrical systems are safe and inspected before the post-hurricane power restoration begins. However, what happened was quite unfortunate and adds to the hurricane-related challenges Jamaica is already facing.

Usain Bolt’s plea for help receives a substantial donation

In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa’s devastating sweep across Jamaica, Usain Bolt rose to the occasion, standing firmly beside his people in their hour of need. Beyond offering hands-on support, the sprinting legend also amplified his voice on the global stage, urging international assistance for the storm-ravaged nation. While his charitable foundation has already attracted generous backing from several prominent figures, a major boost has now arrived.

The iconic Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels has announced a substantial $100,000 donation to the Usain Bolt Foundation, significantly strengthening ongoing relief and recovery efforts across the battered island. The timing of the aid is crucial, as over 540,000 residents remain without electricity after the hurricane ravaged across the entire Jamaica. Storm surges in coastal areas soared to 13 feet as massive landslides cut off vital transport routes, further crippling connectivity across the region.

As per the latest reports, the entire Caribbean region has suffered a massive $50 billion blow, dealing a brutal hit to its economy. Usain Bolt and others remain steadfast in their efforts to drive a stronger recovery.