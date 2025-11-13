Usain Bolt’s Plea to Rebuild Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa Reportedly Earns $100,000 Boost From Track & Field Event Organizer

On October 28, 2025, Category 5 Hurricane Melissa ripped through Jamaica, leaving homes destroyed and thousands hungry and thirsty. Nearly two weeks later, the Western Caribbean still struggles to recover, but Jamaica, the hardest hit, faces the worst. Damages are estimated at a staggering $50 billion, a brutal hit to the region’s economy. Amid the wreckage, one man rose above it all, Usain Bolt, Jamaica’s fastest son, now racing for humanity. From donating food and water to urging global help, Bolt has been doing everything, and it appears that his efforts didn’t go in vain.

Since the day Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica, Usain Bolt has been tirelessly pleading for global support. While his foundation has already received several high-profile donations, a major boost just arrived. The Allianz Memorial Van Damme, Brussels’ iconic Diamond League meet, where Bolt once shattered records, has stepped up with a generous $100,000 donation to the Usain Bolt Foundation, aiding Jamaica’s recovery from the devastating storm.

Bolt holds fond memories of the Brussels Diamond League, the very track where he clocked 9.77s in 2008 and later shattered his own mark with a blistering 9.76s in 2011. Fourteen years on, that record still stands untouched. Now, the league has stepped up once again, donating $100,000 to aid Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa. The support comes at a crucial time, over 540,000 people are without power, a 13-foot storm surge has ravaged coastal towns, and landslides have cut off key roads, leaving rural communities stranded.

Usain Bolt – the former fastest man alive has been visiting neighborhoods, delivering relief materials to his fellow citizens. With the nation under lockdown following the catastrophe, numerous organizations have joined in to help. Taking to his X handle, the Olympic legend shared a heartfelt message urging unity: “Now, as so many of our children, brothers and sisters face the hardships caused by Hurricane Melissa, please know, We are right here with YOU. 💪🏾💔 We are STANDING together, REBUILDING together, and reminding the world that JAMAICANS never leave each other behind.”

Jamaica’s sprint queen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has also been leading relief efforts through her PocketRocket Foundation, extending help to all in need. Sharing her journey on Instagram, the former Olympian expressed gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, shared, volunteered, or reached out with words of support.” As the entire nation comes together hand-in-hand to rebuild, Jamaica is rising from the ashes – supported by compassion that stretches far beyond its borders.

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson join hands with Usain Bolt

According to recent estimates, the destruction amounts to nearly 30% of Jamaica’s GDP—roughly $6.5 billion. It’s a staggering figure for a country that generates only about $1 billion in exports annually. In western Jamaica alone, nearly five million metric tons of debris have been produced—enough to fill 500,000 truckloads. As the nation mourns its losses, Noah Lyles has extended a helping hand despite the criticism he has often faced from Jamaicans.

Partnering with Asafa Powell, the 200m world champion shared a heartfelt message after their first joint mission: “Hey Everyone, The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and Powell are teaming up to send aid to smaller communities in Jamaica! We have already set a trip for St. Elizabeth,” Lyles wrote on his X handle. Meanwhile, former 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson also stepped forward with a massive $500,000 donation to Usain Bolt’s foundation to rebuild homes and schools in Jamaica.

Reflecting on her bond with the island, she said, “The people, the culture, the love, they’ve embraced me even when I wasn’t running. I couldn’t watch this happen and do nothing. When one member of the family hurts, we all hurt.” With support pouring in from across the world for Usain Bolt’s pleas, Jamaica will rise again—its people determined to reclaim their strength, unity, and pride.