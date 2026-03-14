USATF Confirms Vermont Olympian’s Exit Before World Indoor Championships

As the World Athletics Indoor Championships approach in Torun, Poland, USATF is finalizing its roster of stars ready to represent the United States on the global stage. But just days before the team is set to compete, the American squad has absorbed a significant blow with the late withdrawal of one of its most decorated middle-distance talents.

As reported by Jonathan Gault on X, “2024 World Indoor 3000m champion Elle St. Pierre won’t be at World Indoors this year. A ‘personal family matter,’ per her agent Ray Flynn. NB Boston teammate Margot Appleton goes in her place.”

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The absence of the Vermont native leaves a considerable void in the U.S. medal hopes for the distance events. St. Pierre, who turns 31 in a few days, has established herself as one of America’s most formidable competitors when it comes to indoors.

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The USATF star’s gold medal performance at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow was a landmark moment, as she claimed the title and did so in a staggering 8:20.87, obliterating the championship record and setting a North American record in the process.

That victory made her the first American woman ever to win a global indoor title in the 3000 meters. However, this particular record followed a silver medal in the same event at the 2022 World Indoors in Belgrade. And with these feats, her status as a consistent performer when championship pressure mounts was cemented.

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What makes St. Pierre’s career trajectory particularly remarkable is the balance she has maintained between elite athleticism and the demanding realities of farm life in Montgomery, Vermont.

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Raised on a dairy farm where she milked cows before school, she and her husband, Jamie, who was also her high school sweetheart, operate Pleasant Valley Farms, the state’s largest family-owned dairy operation, caring for over 3,000 cows. Their son, Ivan, was born in March 2023, and their second child, Harvey Mark, arrived in May 2025.

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Well, replacing a defending champion is never a simple task, but in Margot Appleton, the Americans have a capable young talent ready to step up. Her USATF Indoor Championships standings say it all. Indeed, the race that saw Emily Mackay cross the finish line first in 8:30.01 with a meet record and personal best also saw St. Pierre in second, followed by Appleton in third with a time of 8:41.41.

However, the USATF is stacked with other talents for the challenge in Torun.

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USATF is ready for the World Indoors

For the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, the USATF will send a formidable 57-athlete delegation headlined by Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker, who will contest the 3000m after winning the U.S. title by a razor-thin margin.

Hocker, already the 2024 World Indoor silver medalist in the 1500m, is joined in the 3000m by Yared Nuguse. 17-year-old phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus, who broke the world U20 record in the 800m with a blistering 1:44.03 in February and claimed the national title weeks later, will participate in the 800m event.

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World heptathlon champion Anna Hall will make her World Indoor debut in the pentathlon, an event in which she holds the two highest scores in American history.

NCAA talents Jordan Anthony, Nathan Green, Chloe Timberg, and Margot Appleton are among 21 athletes making their global debuts.

While the American fans will miss Elle St. Pierre’s presence, the USATF still has a lot of chances to bring multiple gold medals home.