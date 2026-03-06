USATF Issues Key Update Involving World Athletics After Chaotic US Half Marathon Championship Results

With less than two miles remaining at the US Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta, Jess McClain had a strong lead for her first national title and a guaranteed spot on the Team USA roster for the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships. However, she, along with the next two runners, was led off the designated course by the official race guide vehicle, an error that would cost them everything. And this immediately gained USATF’s attention.

So, the results led to USATF making a massive decision, as CEO Max Siegel issued an official statement, noting, “On Monday, we sent an emergency request to World Athletics, outlining what happened. While we had hoped to share the results of this request with everyone today, we have learned the outcome will require a vote by the World Athletics Council. This vote is scheduled for the World Athletics Council meeting which will take place in Poland prior to the World Indoor Championships on March 18-19.”

This announcement confirms that the fate of Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat now rests in the hands of international officials, who must decide whether to overrule the on-ground results and award the three rightful contenders their places on the starting line in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 20, 2026.

What exactly took place? As the lead vehicle and police escort deviated from the route with approximately two miles to go, the three frontrunners found themselves in unfamiliar territory. And when they decided to make a complete U-turn, sprinting back to the correct course, the damage was already done.

Molly Born, who had been more than a minute behind, crossed the line first in 1:09:43, a victory she later admitted felt hollow, stating, “If a spot on the world team for Copenhagen is offered to me, I do not plan to take it regardless of who it goes to because I did not fairly earn it. Here’s to hoping there can be changes to the rules in this exceptional circumstance so that there may be some justice for the runners who were wronged.”

The immediate aftermath saw a formal protest and appeal filed by the affected athletes, both of which were denied by USATF. While the jury of appeals acknowledged that the “course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection” and that this violation contributed to the leaders’ error, they ultimately found “no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish.”

It was a ruling that left the track and field in disbelief and immediately made the Atlanta Track Club take action.

The Atlanta Track Club responds after USATF’s initial statement

After the turmoil at the US Half Marathon Championships that saw Jess McClain finish ninth, Emma Grace Hurley finish 12th, and Ednah Kurgat in 13th place, the Atlanta Track Club took matters into its own hands.

Race director Rich Kenah, who had previously accepted responsibility for the mistake at the event, said the club would equal the prize money. McClain would get the whole $20,000 for first place, while Hurley and Kurgat would share the $12,000 and $7,500 for second and third place.

Following this decision, USATF shared a statement: “In an effort to be as transparent as possible, we want to provide another update on our active efforts to provide resolution to the athletes impacted by the incident at the USATF Half Marathon Championships. First, we applaud and thank Atlanta Track Club for their decision to pay prize money to the impacted athletes.”

They added, “Atlanta Track Club has been an excellent partner of USA Track & Field and their management of this unfortunate series of events has been handled quickly and professionally. We have spoken directly to all the athletes involved and we are grateful for their patience and professionalism despite their understandable anger and disappointment.”

Furthermore, the USATF promised the affected athletes that it is working diligently to address the impact that the race had on the selection process for the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships. Only time will tell if McCain and the others will see their names on Team USA’s roster list in a few days.