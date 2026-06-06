“Very Hungry”: Mondo Duplantis Plans to Duplicate Special Moment of His Life at Stockholm DL

When Mondo Duplantis broke the world record in Stockholm in June 2025, he ripped off his shirt and sprinted down the track. It was his 12th world record, and the only one he had been desperate to tick off his list. “I kept saying it was the only thing I was missing in the accolades,” he said afterward. “I checked off pretty much everything now.” One year later, he is back at the same stadium, and he wants to feel it all over again.

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Duplantis arrives in Stockholm for Sunday’s Diamond League meeting. He set his 15th world record in March when he cleared 6.31 metres at his own Mondo Classic event in Uppsala. His 16-win streak in 2025 has carried seamlessly into 2026. The home crowd at the 1912 Olympic Stadium, where he first jumped as an 11-year-old in the rain, already knows what he can do here. On Saturday, he told the press conference what he is aiming to do again.

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“Breaking the world record here last year was one of the more special moments I’ve had in my entire life,” Duplantis said. “And so it just made me very motivated to try to replicate that feeling, and so I feel very hungry and motivated.” He was not vague about the target. “I really would love to jump 6.32 tomorrow, honestly, because I have a lot of people that I would be able to enjoy it with after too, so I’m gonna try.”

Duplantis added that conditions were trending in his favour as the day progressed: “I feel good. And as the day is looking better and better, if I can hit a nice one, get some decent wind, which you kind of never know, I think it’s very possible. Honestly.”

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The Stockholm meeting has become one of the most productive venues in Duplantis’ career. It is a place where the combination of home crowd, familiar runway, and competitive adrenaline has repeatedly unlocked something extra. His Diamond League record of 6.16 metres at the same stadium in 2022 was the highest outdoor jump in history at that point, before he broke the actual world record at the stadium in 2025. Stockholm has twice given him moments he described as career-defining. Now, he is hunting for his third.

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What a 6.32m Duplantis jump would mean for the record books

The current world record stands at 6.31m, set in Uppsala in March. This means that a successful attempt at 6.32m tomorrow would extend the record by one centimetre and follow the pattern of incremental improvements he used to raise the ceiling of his sport. He has been unbeaten since July 2023, a streak stretching across two Olympics, multiple World Championship cycles, and now into his fifth consecutive Diamond League title defence.

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Imago Credit: IMAGN

The question of how high Duplantis can ultimately go has followed him for years. Before the 2025 Stockholm record, he told reporters he was “just a perfect day away” from 6.30m technically and physically. He cleared 6.31m before a perfect day at Stockholm arrived, which suggests that the ceiling, as ever, is still somewhere above where he last left it.

Whether Sunday delivers the conditions, crowd energy, and the jump he described remains the only unknown. Everything else, as the record book shows, Duplantis has already handled.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​