What Is Gel-Based Track? Under Armour Unveils Unique Track & Field Design in Florida to Improve Athlete’s Performances

Essentials Inside The Story A new exciting innovation is about to upturn the world of track and field.

Under Armour Track & Field Nationals meet is set to debut this new innovation in 2026.

More than being just ground breaking technology, this upgrade promises increased athlete safety and is optimized for high level performances.

Forget everything you know about running tracks, because Under Armour is rolling out a revolutionary gel-based surface in 2026, and it could change the track forever – literally. The first-ever Under Armour Track & Field Nationals are set to debut in 2026. But it’s the track itself that’s stealing the spotlight. Instead of the traditional asphalt base or the modern polyurethane-rubber blend used worldwide, this new facility will feature something no national meet has ever been competed on before – a gel-based track.

Under Armour and IMG Academy are partnering with Rekortan Tracks to introduce one of the most unique innovations in track and field surface design. And IMG Academy confirmed it all through an Instagram post, sharing a few images of the new blue, white, and brown track in Florida.

“Florida’s first national track and field meet deserves a world-class stage, and we are building it. IMG Academy will host the inaugural 2026 UA Track and Field Nationals with @underarmour, backed by a new Rekortan gel track built for elite performance.”

What makes the gel-based track so special?

It’s pretty clear that Under Armour and IMG are trying to bring about a revolution in track and field. And the gel-based track is just the first step. The surface uses a thin, eco-friendly layer of gel rather than the rigid bases found on most tracks made with asphalt, polyurethane, and rubber granules. This design optimized the new track for speed and athlete safety. According to Rekortan Track’s official website, their track design is proprietary – one of a kind innovation.

“Our proprietary enzymatic process infuses bio-based polyurethane with trillions of liquid micro-bubbles. These self-organizing nanoscale structures deliver superior force reduction and energy return compared to a traditional solid block of polyurethane. This advanced gel technology enhances athlete welfare and performance.”

What does this mean for athletes? What does this mean for the environment?

Every track surface must abide by the World Athletics force reduction standards. The gel-based track technology not only meets the standards set by the governing body in supporting force reduction, but also promises a 58% return in energy, which optimizes speed for sprinters. In laymen terms, it’s hard enough to be a track, yet soft enough to prevent injury hazards that runners are prone to at great speeds.

Rekortan Track’s gel layer is the greenest of green flags – made out of 84% of renewable and recyclable materials with a turnaround time of up to ten years, after which only the top gel layer needs topping up. The tracks retain up to 95% of force reduction, thereby using less energy, making these track systems sustainable.

As excitement builds around the new gel-based surface, the focus shifts to what this innovation means for the athletes themselves, and how IMG and Under Armour plan to elevate their overall experience.

IMG and Under Armour are working towards a better experience for student-athletes

IMG Academy has a history of thinking about athlete welfare as the world’s leading sports education brand. The VP of Athletics at IMG Academy, Brian Nash, highlighted that their goal is to “create unrivaled environments” for student-athletes to unlock their true potential. And when the Director of Track and Field at the academy identified the gap in the national opportunities in Florida, their teams had to act.

“Together with our long-standing partner Under Armour, we’re proud to bring a first-of-its-kind nationals event to the state and welcome the nation’s top student-athletes to a truly one-of-one environment,” Nash stated proudly.

The facility features a state-of-the-art layout that’s engineered for fast times and win-neutral configurations. This can give the athletes a fair and optimized racing environment. Alongside the innovative track technology, the venue is being built with infrastructure capable of supporting large crowds, rapid event turnarounds, and championship-level logistics, ensuring the meet runs with the efficiency of a top-tier national competition.

The facility will offer events like 100m, 200m, and 400m sprints; 800m, 1 mile, and 2 mile runs; 100m hurdles for girls, 110m hurdles for boys, and 400m hurdles; 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m, 4x800m, 4×1-mile, and distance medley relays. Additionally, there will be field events like throws, jumps, decathlons, and heptathlons.

The registration for the same will open on 1 February 2026 and will stay open till 1 May 2026. And the event sizes will be determined by the meet committee, with the merit list featuring the accepted entries through a descending-order list as per the verified marks.

With performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, Under Armour is already one of the global leaders. Now, things are starting to get better with the new gel-based track. The VP of Team Sports at Under Armour, Craig Cummings, shared similar feelings.

“We have always been dedicated to creating opportunities for young athletes to compete at the highest level. The UA Track and Field Nationals will be a stage for the next generations to showcase their talent, push boundaries, and experience what it means to perform without limits. Together with IMG Academy, we’re setting a new standard for youth track and field and inspiring athletes to dream bigger, train harder, and chase greatness.”

Under Armour’s gel-based track marks a bold leap in surface innovation, pushing the boundaries of speed, safety, and athlete experience. As IMG Academy prepares to host the landmark 2026 Nationals, all eyes will be on Florida to see whether this cutting-edge design truly transforms performance.