Who Finished First and Last in the 2024 New York City Marathon Event?

From elite champions to first-time runners, the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon turned the five boroughs into a living showcase of endurance and human spirit. Held on November 3, 2024, the world’s largest marathon once again united Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan in a celebration of speed, stamina, and solidarity. As one of the six World Marathon Majors, it wasn’t just a race. It was a global stage where remarkable stories unfolded. Let’s get a recap of the epic event, shall we?

Who Won the 2024 New York City Marathon?

The first woman to cross the finish line at the 2024 New York City Marathon was Sheila Chepkirui. The Kenyan star clocked in at 2:24:35. It was Chepkirui’s debut in the New York Marathon. And the win marked her maiden World Major title in a major city marathon. But this time, she’ll have to be wary of two of her fellow Kenyans. Hellen Obiri finished last year’s race just 14 seconds after Chepkirui. And Vivian Cheruiyot took the third spot with a clock-in time of 2:25:21.

In the men’s division, Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands claimed victory in the men’s elite race, crossing the finish line in 2:07:39. All eyes were on Nageeye since he got the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On top of that, he has been eyeing the NYC Marathon for quite some time. And this win made him the first-ever Dutchman to capture the New York title. His reaction? Following the win, he said, “At the finish, I was like, ‘Am I dreaming or not?’ I won New York.” Well, his excitement was justified since he wasn’t able to run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His focus and hard work also helped in edging out the 2022 champion, Evans Chebet of Kenya, who finished in 2:07:45, and Albert Korir, another Kenyan, who got third place in 2:08:00.

While the winners of the 2024 New York City Marathon carried a shipload of entropy, they weren’t able to produce a new course record. Right now, the men’s record for the event is 2:04:58, and that for the women’s division is 2:22:31. Maybe, we’ll see a change this year. But do you know how the Americans performed in the previous year’s NYC Marathon?

Who Were the Top American Finishers in the 2024 New York City Marathon?

In the men’s elite field, the top American runner was Conner Mantz. He finished sixth in 2:09:00. This time is the second fastest in American race history. He’s only behind Alberto Salazar, who ran the marathon in 2:08:13 in 1981. Salazar’s mark is disputed due to course-measurement issues. His clock-in time was on a course that was about 100-150m short. On the other hand, Sara Vaughn led America in the women’s division. She finished the race in sixth place, clocking in at 2:26:57.

Overall, American elites performed respectably but remained behind the dominant African runners in the very top positions. Apart from Mantz, Clayton Young and CJ Albertson also came in the top 10, finishing at 7th and 10th spot respectively. This was actually one of the strongest collective American showings in recent years. And in the women’s division, Jessica McClain finished 8th, while Kellyn Taylor crossed in the 10th spot. Although the podiums remained internationally dominated, these results underscored growing American consistency among world-class marathoners, reflecting progress in bridging the gap with East African dominance.

Now, let’s take a look at the ones who came in last.

Who Finished Last in the 2024 New York City Marathon?

In the men’s category, Thomas Coleman was the last man to cross the finish line at 11:42:21. And his rank? 55,524 overall, and 30,700 in the men’s category. But we have to consider the fact that he belonged to the age group of 80-89 years. And in the women’s division, it was Ceil Witherspoon. She crossed the finish line in 11:47:55. But why do these finishers matter so much?

Why Do Both the First and Last Finishers Matter?

The first finishers represent elite excellence—speed, strategy, years of preparation, and the global spotlight. In this case, Nageeye and Chepkirui exemplified that upper-echelon performance. But the last finishers embody the endurance spirit: finishing against fatigue, through pain, or late into the night, often after thousands have crossed. The marathon’s identity is partly defined by both ends of the spectrum: the winners who inspire with triumph, and the solvers, strugglers, and finishers who demonstrate perseverance.

Guillermo Rangel, the 71-year-old Mexican who finished second last at 11:38:21, had some interesting things to say to SELF. He stated, “I’m doing great, but I twisted my ankle. I cannot run. I had to walk the last 13 miles, maybe. But this is my 41st marathon here, so I didn’t want to drop out or quit. I wanted to finish.” It’s this resilience that makes the last finishers so important at NYC. After all, it’s crossing the line that matters the most.

2024 New York City Marathon Key Facts and Highlights

Total finishers: 55,646

Winners: Abdi Nageeye (2:07:39) and Sheila Chepkirui (2:24:35)

Top Americans: Conner Mantz (2:09:00) and Sara Vaughn (2:26:57)

Average finish time: Approximately 4:31:31

Course: The full 26.2-mile (42.195 km) route traversed all five New York boroughs — Staten Island start, through Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and finishing in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Charity impact: The 2024 edition saw a record entry field (nearly 165,000 applications) and high diversity of finishers; the event continues to raise funds for charities and encourages inclusive running.

So, do you think things can change at the 2025 NYC Marathon? Will we get to see some new records on 2nd November 2025?