Why Is Matt Choi Banned From NY City Marathon?

Running influencer Matt Choi has built a massive following by turning marathons into moments of motivation. And he was quite an attraction at the 2024 New York City Marathon. He even finished the race in 2:57:15, but he received the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving rule violations. And now, he has lost his chance to compete on 2 November 2025, in the NYC Marathon. Let’s find out why!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Why is Matt Choi not participating in the New York City Marathon?

Choi was supposed to be one of the most recognizable faces at the NYC Marathon. Unfortunately, his participation came under intense scrutiny after footage surfaced of him running alongside two camera operators on electric bikes during the 2024 race. The use of such assistance violated marathon policies that strictly prohibit any form of pacing or external aid. The NYRR has strictly discouraged the grouping of three or more runners to prevent blockage or impacting other marathoners. And getting an e-bike on either side was much more than mere grouping.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The issue went beyond just breaking a rule. Choi’s decision drew backlash from both the running community and fellow athletes, many of whom felt his actions overshadowed the integrity of a world-class event. The incident has since become a cautionary tale within the marathon community about respecting race regulations and maintaining the spirit of competition, especially when social media fame and athletic pursuits collide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, Matt Choi is banned from all future NYC Marathons. But do you know that entire story? Let’s see what Choi said about it and understand exactly why he was punished.

AD

What is the entire story? Know the reason behind the ban

On the third of November 2024, the 30-year-old runner and content creator shared an Instagram post, addressing his disqualification from the TCS New York City Marathon. He stated, “I have no excuses, full stop. I was selfish on Sunday to have my brother and my videographer follow me around on e-bikes, and it had serious consequences. With the New York City Marathon being about everyone else and the community, I made it about myself.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, having two escorts on e-bikes on either side is definitely a move that no other athlete will try ever again. The reason? Choi himself acknowledged that the move endangered other runners. They made a negative impact on the athletes trying to go for a personal best. On top of that, they blocked people from getting their hydration from the stops.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Choi was previously criticized for bringing in film crews on e-bikes in other major competitions. He did the same at the 2023 Austin Marathon, resulting in quite some backlash from the netizens. But not anymore. Following his disqualification and ban from the NYC Marathon, he made a sincere apology. He said, “For anyone I impacted, I’m sorry. To be clear, this was 100% on me.” Later on, Choi assured that it won’t happen again, giving his word as his bond.