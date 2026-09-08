“Next Chapter Awaits”: Olympian Anna Hall Comments on Husband Darius Slayton’s Giants Release

Anna Hall has already enjoyed a memorable 2026, winning the USATF Combined Events Championships and claiming a world indoor silver medal, while also beginning a new chapter in her personal life after marrying Darius Slayton on April 11, 2026. Yet amid her own busy season, the Olympic heptathlete has made sure to stand by her husband as he faces an unexpected change in his NFL career.

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On September 7, Slayton was released by the Giants, thus ending his days with the team ahead of New York’s 2026 season opener. Following the move, Slayton took to X to share his time in New York. “Grateful for my time in NY. 7 years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next 🙏,” he wrote.

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His wife, Olympic heptathlete and world champion Anna Hall, shared that post on her Instagram Story while showing her support for Slayton. “Proud of you!!! 💙” Hall wrote, adding, “next chapter awaits.” Hall also shared another Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of comments from Giants reporters Art Stapleton and Jordan Schultz, both of whom praised Slayton following his departure from New York.

Art Stapleton wrote, “And everything others are saying about Darius Slayton as far as being a pro, great to media, popular teammate, tremendous value as a 5th round pick and any other positive superlatives you see, it’s all true. He’ll be missed on all those levels + deserves props for who he is.”

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Schultz similarly pointed to the respect Slayton earned from his teammates during his seven seasons with the Giants. “You won’t find a single Giants’ player say anything but great things about Darius Slayton, the player and person,” Schultz wrote, adding that Slayton represents what a New York Giant is supposed to be. And Hall added her caption to it, “yep & yep 🥰.”

Her posts offered a glimpse into the support surrounding Slayton as he moves on from the only NFL team he had known throughout his career. Slayton finished his Giants career with 296 receptions for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns across 106 games, including 78 starts. He also recorded four seasons with at least 700 receiving yards.

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The Giants’ decision came after a difficult offseason for Slayton. He had undergone double sports-hernia surgery and was still working his way back to full speed. He also found himself lower on the depth chart as New York reshaped its receiving group under new head coach John Harbaugh. The Giants had reportedly explored a trade involving Slayton, but no deal materialized. His release ultimately gave New York roughly $3 million in salary-cap savings.

For Slayton, his Giants chapter may be over. But with Hall firmly in his corner, his wife’s message was clear: “next chapter awaits.”