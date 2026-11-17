Tiger Woods showed a generation of young golfers that the game had room for them. And PGA Tour Champions player Tim O’Neal has spent the years since showing how hard that room is to pay for. He turned pro in 1997, the year Woods won his first Masters, and at 54, he is still competing in his fourth season on PGA Tour Champions. Last week in Phoenix, he was the only Black golfer among the 36 players at the season finale, and he had a clear message for the ones watching him.

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Speaking to The Arizona Republic, as reported by Golfweek, O’Neal said the road to pro golf has changed sharply since he started. Two decades ago, he explained, a young player could cut corners and still find a way through. Those days are over, and he put a number on it.

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“And it costs about $100,000 a year to really do it the right way.”

In his view, the field has caught up in every other respect. Top-level coaching and practice facilities are now widely available, so talent alone no longer separates players. Without financial backing, a young golfer barely has a chance.

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The figure becomes easier to understand when you look at the expenses involved. O’Neal told Andscape in 2025 that some mini-tour events cost $800 to $1,000 just to enter, with hotels and food on top and no guarantee of winning the money back.

Ben Griffin, another player who came up through the mini tours, has told Golf Monthly that entry fees alone to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour can exceed $5,000, with debt reaching $17,000 within a month.

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O’Neal has spoken about these barriers for years. In 2013, he told ESPN that playing without a sponsor was difficult and that financial constraints were one reason there were not more African American players on tour. In a later Golf Digest feature, he estimated a full year of expenses at around $75,000 and said plenty of talented players quit after one season when their money ran out. The figure has only climbed since.

He learned that lesson firsthand. Actor Will Smith sponsored him for two years early in his career, helping him work with coach Butch Harmon. But O’Neal has said sponsors tend to walk away if a young Black player is not winning right away, and that happened to him.

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By 2009, he had gone years without one while supporting a wife and two children. In 2011 and 2012, he was close to quitting. He summed up where that left him in a single line to Andscape.

“Eventually, I ran out of money.”

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He kept going through lessons and mini-tour events, eventually winning for the first time on PGA Tour Champions in October 2024, at age 52. He has also stressed that the financial squeeze is not limited to Black players, as young white golfers without financial support face similar struggles. His message now is for financial groups to help golfers reach the next level.

Some help is arriving. The PGA Tour has added grant money for players on its development pathway to cover flights, hotels, and entry fees, while the APGA Tour pays Q-School fees for its top Black college golfers each year. For now, though, O’Neal’s number is the one aspiring pros have to plan around.

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His own career shows the dream can still work. His message is that it rarely does without someone paying for the ride.