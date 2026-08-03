Rangers’ Manager Stops Tirade With MLB Umpire Midway to Respect “God Bless America,” Then Gets Ejected

Jared Michael “Skip” Schumaker has a habit of making headlines for reasons nobody sees coming. Three years ago, while managing the Marlins, he became an unlikely star after rolling up his sleeves to help the New York Mets grounds crew prepare the field following a rain delay. His animated frustration over the lengthy wait only added to the spectacle, turning the moment into a viral sensation. So, when Schumaker found himself at the center of baseball’s conversation again on Sunday, this time leading the Texas Rangers, it was simply another chapter in a career that has developed a habit of producing the unexpected.

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Here’s what happened: The Texas Rangers entered the series finale against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park desperate to stop a four-game losing streak. Houston had already claimed the first two games of the series, and another defeat would only deepen Texas’ slump.

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In the afternoon, the Astros struck first. And although the Rangers answered back, they never quite managed to take control. Then came the moment that changed the mood of the hour. With two runners on and two outs, Nicky Lopez battled his way to a full count. The payoff pitch appeared to miss outside the strike zone, a call that should have loaded the bases with a walk. Instead, home plate umpire Todd Tichenor rang him up for strike three, ending the inning.

Having already used their challenge, the Rangers couldn’t ask for an Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) review, leaving Schumaker with little choice but to vent his frustration.

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At first, Schumaker stepped out of the dugout while making a defensive substitution, seemingly hoping for a calm conversation about the call. But the situation escalated after Rangers hitting coach Justin Viele was ejected. That was enough for Schumaker to abandon the diplomatic approach.

He and Tichenor exchanged heated words until the stadium paused for the traditional seventh-inning rendition of “God Bless America.” Both men stopped arguing, removed their caps, and stood respectfully. Once it ended, the discussion resumed during the crowd’s singalong of “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and moments later, Tichenor ejected Schumaker.

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Interesting Fact: During a road trip to New York in 2017, then-Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price was in the middle of a heated argument with two umpires when “God Bless America” began playing. Without missing a beat, Price paused the confrontation, stood respectfully through the song. He then calmly picked up the argument exactly where he had left off once the music ended.

The unusual sequence quickly spread across social media. It’s not every day that an umpire and a manager put an argument on hold before picking up exactly where they left off.

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Fans loved the moment. Baseball account Nati Sports posted on X, “Skip Schumaker. Patriot. GOAT. Should’ve been the Reds skipper, man.”

It was one of those uniquely baseball moments, part heated confrontation, part respectful pause, that had fans talking long after the game. Unfortunately for Schumaker, the memorable ejection didn’t come with a memorable result. The Rangers’ afternoon only got worse from there.

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The Texas Rangers face more issues

Once Schumaker was ejected, the Rangers’ hopes of a comeback quickly faded.

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Houston took complete control of the game, breaking it open with a four-run inning before cruising to a 7-3 victory. For Texas, it marked a fifth straight defeat, while Schumaker could only watch the rest of the game unfold from the clubhouse.

Despite the frustration, the Rangers manager wasn’t interested in turning the post-game into a blame game.

According to MLB.com reporter Kennedy Landry, Schumaker kept his comments measured, even while standing by his disagreement with the crucial strike call.

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“I know it’s tough, I get it,” Schumaker said. “Todd’s been a really good umpire for a long time, but that moment is a big call, a crucial call that you just gotta get right.

“I felt like it was a chance to make a difference in the game with Joc [Pederson] on deck, arguably our hottest hitter. It’s hard. I get it, and so I felt like I had to state my case.”

It wasn’t an all-out attack on umpire Todd Tichenor. Instead, it was a reminder of how much one call can change the course of a game, especially when there’s no review left to challenge it.

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The Rangers walked away with another painful loss, but that wasn’t what baseball fans were talking about afterward. Instead, Schumaker’s unusual ejection, pausing an argument to respectfully remove his cap for “God Bless America” before immediately picking it back up, stole the spotlight.