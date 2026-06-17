What Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bank account is legendary, but so is his ability to keep rewriting football history. At 41, when most players have long retired, Ronaldo delivered a title-sealing masterclass for Al-Nassr on the final day of the Saudi Pro League season, scoring a brilliant brace in a 4-1 victory over Damac FC. The performance pushed his career goal tally to 973 and helped secure Al-Nassr’s first Saudi Pro League title in seven years. Moments like these explain why Ronaldo remains one of the most valuable athletes on the planet, and why his net worth continues to soar.

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What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth is estimated at $1.2-$1.4 billion in 2026, making him football’s first-ever billionaire. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts him at $1.4 billion, while Celebrity Net Worth estimates $1.2 billion. That’s right, the guy from Madeira who started at Sporting Lisbon is now worth more than most countries’ GDPs.

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Nearly 40% of his income comes from endorsements, not just playing football. Simply put, Ronaldo didn’t just become rich from scoring goals; he built an empire that extends way beyond the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Breakdown

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr in June 2025, keeping him at the club until June 2027. The deal is widely reported to be worth around €200 million ($215-230 million) per year, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history.

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His earnings have increased dramatically over the years. During his return to Manchester United in 2021-22, Ronaldo earned an estimated £45 million annually. At Juventus, his salary was reported to be roughly £49 million per year, while his move to Al-Nassr elevated his annual earnings to around €200 million.

Looking ahead, Ronaldo is expected to remain active through the 2026 FIFA World Cup and at least the 2026-27 season. If he continues earning at his current rate and maintains his extensive commercial portfolio, he could become the first footballer to surpass $2 billion in career earnings before retirement. However, that milestone has not yet been officially reached and remains a projection based on future income.

This version avoids the incorrect statement that his contract was still due to expire in 2026 and clarifies that the $2 billion figure is a projection rather than a certainty.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Salary?

So, what does the highest-paid athlete on the planet actually earn? According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo topped the world’s highest-paid athletes list in 2026 with an estimated $300 million in total earnings, marking his fourth consecutive year at No. 1 and sixth overall.

Of that total, approximately $235 million came from his Al-Nassr salary and bonuses, while another $65 million came from endorsements, sponsorships, and business ventures.

To put his playing salary into perspective, Ronaldo earns roughly $644,000 per day, $26,800 per hour, and $447 per minute from football-related income alone. When his off-field earnings are included, his total income rises to around $822,000 per day and $571 per minute. That remarkable earning power continues to place Ronaldo in a league of his own among the world’s sporting superstars.

Team Years Estimated Annual Salary Manchester United 2003-09 Up to €7M Real Madrid 2009-18 €12M-€25M Juventus 2018-21 €31M Manchester United 2021-22 €20M (£26.7M) Al Nassr 2023-25 €200M Al Nassr 2025-27 €200M-€230M

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career Earnings

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-earning athletes in sports history. According to Forbes, he became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings in 2020, a milestone achieved through a combination of elite salaries and lucrative commercial partnerships.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has earned well over $1 billion from football contracts and bonuses, with his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr contributing the bulk of that figure. Salary-tracking platform Capology estimates that he has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in wages and performance-related bonuses since detailed records became available.

When endorsements, sponsorships, business ventures, and investments are included, Ronaldo’s total career earnings are projected to exceed $2 billion before the end of his current Al Nassr contract. In 2025, Forbes estimated his annual earnings at approximately $275 million, reinforcing his status as the world’s highest-paid athlete and highlighting the immense value of both his football career and the global CR7 brand.

A Look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Professional Career

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rise from a teenager in Portugal to one of football’s greatest icons is one of the sport’s most remarkable success stories. He made his professional debut for Sporting CP as a teenager, and his performances quickly caught the attention of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who brought him to Manchester United in 2003.

Ronaldo developed into a global superstar at Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and his first Ballon d’Or in 2008. His combination of pace, skill, and goalscoring ability established him as one of the world’s elite players.

In 2009, he joined Real Madrid in what was then a world-record transfer. Over the next nine seasons, Ronaldo enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances. He won four Champions League titles, four Ballon d’Or awards, and became Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, cementing his place among football’s greatest-ever players.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 and continued to excel, helping the club win two Serie A titles while maintaining his remarkable goalscoring consistency. He returned to Manchester United in 2021 for a highly anticipated second spell before departing in late 2022.

In January 2023, Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr, a transfer that transformed global perceptions of Saudi football and opened the door for several other elite players to join the league.

As of 2026, Ronaldo has scored more than 950 official goals for club and country, making him the highest goalscorer in men’s professional football history. He also holds the records for the most international goals and most international appearances in men’s football with Portugal.

His trophy cabinet includes five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Shoes, multiple league titles across England, Spain, and Italy, and international triumphs at the UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League. His longevity, consistency, and record-breaking achievements have secured his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Endorsements

Ronaldo’s endorsement portfolio is insane. His lifetime Nike deal is worth $1 billion, one of the most lucrative athlete endorsements ever. He signed with Binance in 2022 for a multi-year NFT partnership, though that relationship faced some turbulence. Other major deals include long-term contracts with Clear, Herbalife, and Unilever.

In December 2025, Ronaldo became the face of Perplexity AI, the first major endorsement deal for an AI company. He also has a partnership with Jacob & Co. for luxury watches and recently returned as a major Nike ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, wearing golden CR7 Mercurial boots.

As the most-followed person on Instagram with 650+ million followers, brands pay millions for a single CR7 post. His off-field earnings hit $50 million in 2025, nearly 40% of his total income.

Ronaldo once said, “I want to be remembered as someone who gave everything to football,” and his brand deals prove the world agrees.

Brand Year Signed Nike 2003 Emporio Armani 2010 Herbalife 2013 Clear 2014 Tag Heuer 2014 MTG (PokerStars) 2015 Shopee 2019 Binance 2022 Jacob & Co. 2022 Whoop 2024 Perplexity AI 2025

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Investments and Business Ventures

Ronaldo’s business empire extends far beyond football. His CR7 brand includes hotels (the Pestana CR7 chain in Lisbon, Madrid, and New York), underwear, footwear, fragrances, and eyewear. In February 2026, he invested $7.5 million in Herbalife’s health technology platform, acquiring a 10% stake in HBL Pro2col Software LLC.

Recent ventures include UR-Marv Movie Studio (announced in April 2025 with filmmaker Matthew Vaughn), a 10% stake in the Portuguese porcelain company Vista Alegre, the Padel City sports complex in Lisbon ($5.6 million), and the WOW FC MMA promotion. He owns 25% of Spanish second-division UD Almeria and 50% of a hair clinic in Spain. His private jet rental business generates around €3,000 per hour. The CR7 brand alone generated nearly $50 million in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Houses and Car Collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has built an impressive real estate portfolio spanning several countries. His properties reportedly include homes in Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, with his most notable residence being a luxury mansion in Cascais, Portugal. He also owns properties in Madeira, his birthplace, and previously maintained high-profile residences in Madrid, Turin, and Manchester during his playing career.

Ronaldo is equally famous for his passion for luxury cars. His collection is widely regarded as one of the most valuable owned by any athlete and is estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars. Among the standout vehicles are the Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari 599 GTO, McLaren Senna, Lamborghini Aventador, and several high-end Mercedes-Benz models.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey from a young talent in Madeira to one of the richest athletes in history is a testament to his longevity, discipline, and global appeal. With record-breaking football contracts, a billion-dollar personal brand, lucrative endorsement deals, and a growing business empire, Ronaldo has built a fortune that extends far beyond the pitch.

As he enters the final chapters of his legendary career, his influence on football, sports marketing, and popular culture remains as strong as ever, ensuring that the CR7 legacy will endure long after he hangs up his boots.