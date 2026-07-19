What is Unai Simon’s Ethnicity and Religion? Exploring the Football Star’s Family Roots and Faith

For those who have watched Spain play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they might have seen the wall in front of their goal that’s been saving pretty much anything thrown at it. That is goalkeeper Unai Simon, who plays for Athletic Club in La Liga, Spain’s top division. In the semifinal against France, he put in the shift of his life, making two crucial saves and dashing 40 meters off his line to clear a ball sent over to sensation Kylian Mbappe. It prevented an almost certain goal and contributed to Spain’s 2-0 win, sending them to the final. But that’s the goalkeeper. Who is the man, Unai Simon, under those gloves? Let’s explore.

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Where is Unai Simón from?

Unai Simon was born in Vitoria-Gasteiz, which is the capital of the Basque Country in Spain, on June 11, 1997. But he grew up in Murgia, a mountain hamlet in Alava Province, home to less than 1,000 people. In such a place, everyone knows everybody else, and a child is not under any pressure when playing with a ball. His paternal grandparents reside in San Marcial del Vino, a hamlet in Zamora that is home to only 100 people. Simon always spent his summers there as a boy playing football in the center of the village with the local boys.

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What is Unai Simon’s Nationality?

Unai Simon is Spanish. He made his debut for the Spanish soccer team in 2020, when former manager Luis Enrique chose him over former No. 1 David de Gea. And since then, he’s held his spot, even after the current manager, Luis de la Fuente, arrived in 2022. He’s played in 65 games for Spain, keeping 31 clean sheets, playing a key role in the country’s 2024 UEFA Euro championship victory.

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Simon’s connection to Spain runs deeper than simply holding a Spanish passport. In many ways, he represents the meeting of two of the country’s cultures. His father is Castilian from Zamora, while his mother was born and raised in the Basque Country.

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What is Unai Simon’s Ethnicity?

That is where it gets fascinating. Unai Simon is of dual Spanish heritage, Castilian and Basque. His father, Daniel Simon, is a Castilian from the province of Zamora, in the heart of Spain, a region known for its vast golden fields and reserved people. His mother, meanwhile, is Basque from the Basque Country (Euskadi).

Some sources even suggest he has Italian ancestry as well. However, the Castilian-Basque mix is at the core of his identity. His full name tells the story: Unai Simon Mendibil. “Simon” is his father’s Castilian surname, while “Mendibil” is his mother’s Basque surname, about as regional as it gets.

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Growing up in the Basque Country with a Castilian father who had been posted there for work, Simon lived at the intersection of two distinct Spanish cultures. He spent his childhood in Murgia, while his summers were spent with his grandparents in Zamora. That’s not just heritage; it’s a life lived between two worlds.

What is Unai Simon’s Religion? Is Unai Simon Christian?

Yes, Unai Simon is Christian. He was raised in the faith, and it has been part of his life from the beginning. While he’s not the type to post Bible verses on social media, he doesn’t actually have any social media at all. Still, his Christian upbringing is part of his background.

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Simon is famously private about his personal life. “I don’t like to talk much about my personal life,” he told La Vanguardia. He quit social media years ago because reading what people said about him, good or bad, affected him too much. That kind of self-awareness and discipline doesn’t come from nowhere. It comes from a home where values like faith, humility, and hard work were instilled from an early age.

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His parents, a Guardia Civil officer and an Ertzaintza officer, raised him with strong values. However, they never pushed him toward their profession. “They have raised me like any kid in town whose parents had other professions,” he said. “They have never instilled in me to pursue their line of work, but rather to follow certain values.” Those values, rooted in his Christian upbringing and family discipline, are exactly what you see every time he steps onto the pitch: calm, composed, and unshakeable.

So what will Unai Simon be doing next? Spain has booked its place in the World Cup final, where it will face its biggest challenge yet. Simon has been crucial to the team’s run, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament and setting a defensive record that may stand for years to come. The World Cup final is football’s grandest stage, and another composed performance from Simon could be enough to help Spain lift the trophy. His parents will no doubt be watching proudly, while his grandparents in San Marcial del Vino will surely have the television on, perhaps alongside much of the village. Those are the values they raised him with. And so far, they have paid off.