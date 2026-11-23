She has won all four Majors, five WTA 1000 titles, and the Tour Finals. Taylor Townsend has checked almost all boxes as far as achievements in doubles tennis are concerned. However, there is one event that is left to conquer for the World No.2 doubles player, and it seems like there’s a possibility she might get a high-profile partner to do just that.

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While it may come as a surprise, Townsend has yet to make her Olympic debut. The American was one of the top-ranked doubles players in the world and easily made the qualification cut for Paris two years ago, but had to skip the event due to injury. Now having won the doubles match for the USA during the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Hungary, the American was all praise for her partner Coco Gauff, hinting at the potential of the two teaming up in Los Angeles in two years’ time.

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“I enjoy playing with Coco,” said Townsend after the win in Delray Beach. “It’s always super fun. I know we’d play well together. Our games match up well together. Coco is an amazing player and such an icon in the sport who is really paving the way. I never want to shy away from the impact she’s had. I love being on the same side of the net as Coco. She’s a great person and that’s what I value.’’

While Townsend and Gauff have had success with different partners in the past, the duo did play once before, briefly, at the 2024 Madrid Open. Gauff did hint at wanting to play with Townsend at a home Olympics, and given how the World No.4 has often placed importance on doubles in her career, the possible pairing could be one of the top favorites for a medal, should they play together.

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Gauff is currently ranked 151 in doubles, but that won’t be an impediment to partnering with Townsend in L.A., provided the latter has a top-10 ranking in doubles, which will ensure an automatic qualification spot. However, the tie against Hungary was Gauff’s first Billie Jean King Cup participation in three years, and she will need one more tie on her resume over the next two years to earn an entry to the Olympics.

Gauff partnered with Jessica Pegula in the doubles event in Paris two years ago, with the American pair being the top seeds. However, with the LA event slated to be on hard courts, the partnership with Townsend makes more sense for the World No.4, given the left-right combination. A possible participation in the Olympic Games would likely mean the two play a bit more regularly on the Tour, which might be an issue, given that Townsend has Katerina Siniakova as her partner and Gauff will have her singles schedule to contend with.

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It is not only Townsend, but Gauff as well, who had a lot of great words to say for the doubles legend after their win against the Hungarian pair of Anna Bondar and Dalma Galfi.

Coco Gauff Was High On Praise for Taylor Townsend After Win

Playing in her only sixth doubles event of the year, Gauff was understandably rusty in her doubles skills against the Hungarian team, as the American team went down early in the first set. However, with Townsend by her side, the World No.4 soon found her groove, with the duo finishing the match in straight sets, after which she gave all credit to her veteran partner.

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While she has not been a regular in the Billie Jean King Cup lineup, Gauff has been part of the United Cup, where she has played both singles and doubles for her country. She was the central figure when the team won the title in 2025, as she won all her singles matches and was a revelation in doubles, partnering Taylor Fritz.

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Gauff herself is a Major champion in doubles, winning the Roland Garros title in 2024 with Siniakova. Incidentally, at the very next Major, the Czech partnered up with Townsend for the first time, winning the trophy at Wimbledon. Given her net skills and court coverage during return games, Gauff has the technical aspects to make it work as a doubles partner with Townsend, but will need to find a gap in her schedule to accommodate both disciplines.