October 20th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

People who are passionate about sports are in for a big Tuesday, with busy schedules across many sports. Since October is a key point in the sporting calendar, the major leagues either reach the final stages of their postseason or begin their intense campaigns.

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Throughout the day, fans will see exciting matches, so remote controls and streaming subscriptions will be essential.

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On Tuesday, elite knockout matches, important conference games, and fast-paced international tournament events will all be available directly on television screens and streaming devices around the world. It is possible for viewers to get started early and watch the action smoothly throughout all the time slots. The following comprehensive viewing guide sets out where, when, and how to watch each of the major sporting events on October 20th.

Tennis

The tennis events on the international swing immediately move on to the first-round matches on both the ATP and WTA tours. Players fight for important ranking points at the end of the season. At the ATP 250 events, the first-round singles and doubles matches take place at the Almaty Open in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes will take place in Lyon, and the European Open in Brussels. On the WTA circuit, main-draw matches are going on at the WTA 500 Ningbo Open in China and the WTA 250 Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Osaka. Live broadcast coverage is available all through the early morning and afternoon on the Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel App.

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Baseball

On Tuesday evening, the pressure in Major League Baseball. In the American League Championship Series, Game 7 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch the live national broadcasts on TBS and truTV. Uninterrupted streaming will be available through the Max app.

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Basketball

Basketball enthusiasts are given a thrilling schedule that includes games from both professional leagues on the court.

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On Tuesday, October 20, the NBA regular season tips off with three major matchups. The Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Oklahoma City Thunder then face the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available on NBC and Peacock for the games.

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Ice Hockey

The NHL’s Tuesday night schedule features two national matchups on ESPN. The Boston Bruins visit the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

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College Football

Tuesday night’s college football slate features three games across national television. Middle Tennessee visits FIU at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN, while Missouri State takes on Delaware at the same time on ESPNU. South Alabama then faces Marshall at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Golf

Tuesday’s Golf Channel lineup focuses on college golf and studio programming rather than major professional tour events. The schedule features the Abilene Christian Intercollegiate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, alongside shows like Golf Central, The Big Swing with Jimmy Roberts, and 5 Clubs with Gary Williams. Coverage also looks ahead to the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship and the ongoing NCAA golf season.

Viewers can catch Golf Central updates and instructional features on Golf Channel, while full press conferences and select live tournament coverage are available through tour apps and streaming partners.

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Soccer

The UEFA Champions League action continues Tuesday with PSV Eindhoven visiting Porto at 3 p.m. ET. The group-stage matchup will air on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), giving fans a single European fixture to follow during the afternoon window.

The packed program of 20th October offers a superb example of athletic competition, delivering fans a number of impressive moments in various disciplines. Whether it’s the early international matches in soccer and tennis, the prime-time diamond contests, or the cross-country hockey games.

The schedule ensures that all spectators remain fully engaged. Be sure to save your favorite broadcast times and adjust your recording equipment. Get your snacks, align your screens, and have a fantastic Tuesday filled with live sports.