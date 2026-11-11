November 12th Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Thursday the 12th is all action. It’s the kind of day where you’ve got a full-on slate of sports across the continent and the world. The NFL is on with a divisional Thursday Night Football game. College football is in full flow with many key mid-week conference games. The NBA has a full evening of cross-conference action, along with a host of college games. College volleyball has a key late-season conference slate. The NHL has a big multi-game ledger with a major international game as the highlight. The WTA Finals are in full swing with the critical round-robin underway. Golf gets underway with round one at the championship venues.

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NFL

The NFL is in the prime-time spotlight on Thursday night with Week 10 kicking off with an NFC East rivalry between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. It kicks off at 8:15 PM ET at MetLife Stadium and has big implications for the divisional playoff picture. The live national broadcast will be on Prime Video only, with local TV in the primary team markets carrying the game.

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College Football

College football also provides the high stakes of gridiron football on the Thursday schedule with two FBS games. An AAC game sees the Memphis Tigers head to South Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The game gets underway at 5:00 PM ET and is on the national stage on ESPN, with live streaming available via the ESPN app. Very shortly after that, the Sun Belt Conference kicks off with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns taking on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at FMOL Health at St. Francis Stadium in Monroe, LA. Kickoff is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2 with live coverage available to authenticated subscribers via the ESPN app and ESPN+.

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Basketball

Professional basketball sees four interesting regular season games on the hardwood this Thursday night. The action kicks off at 7.00 PM ET with two games going at the same time. The Toronto Raptors are on the road at the Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game is on NBC Sports Philadelphia (regionally), TSN (in Canada), and on NBA League Pass (nationwide). The Detroit Pistons are up against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena at 7.00 PM ET, on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Monumental Sports Network (locally) and on NBA League Pass. Later on in the night, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center at 8.00 PM ET on MavsTV, FanDuel Sports Network North and NBA League Pass. The final NBA game of the night is the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center at 9.00 PM ET on Suns Live, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, and NBA League Pass.

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College Volleyball

NCAA women’s volleyball has a crucial late-season slate of conference matchups on Thursday night as the various programs make their way through the conference race for tournament seeding and NCAA postseason berths. The action kicks off at 6:00 PM ET with two important Big Ten games. Michigan State hosts Purdue at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI (live on B1G+). At the same time, 6:00 PM ET, Rutgers takes on No. 9 Wisconsin at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ (live on B1G+ and the Big Ten Network digital platforms).

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The action carries on into the prime evening window with ACC and Big 12 games. At 8:00 PM ET, the SMU Mustangs take on the Louisville Cardinals in a quality ACC game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. That game will be live on the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) via the ESPN app. Over in the West at 9:00 PM ET, the Utah Utes host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 matchup at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, live on ESPN+. On the West Coast again, Gonzaga plays host to Oregon State at 9:00 PM ET at the Charlotte Y. Martin Centre in Spokane, Washington, live on the conference’s digital platforms.

Imago October 26, 2024, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: CHARLIE FUERBRINGER 24 sets the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA volleyball match between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Ross Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin won 3-0. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20241026_zsp_w145_006 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

NHL

The NHL has a very special slate on Thursday with the NHL Global Series. The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland. That’s a 12:00 PM ET morning game for the US and Canada. It’ll be on the NHL Network and live on ESPN+. As the evening gets underway, there’s a huge amount of domestic action starting at 7:00 PM ET. Four games start the ball rolling at 7:00 PM ET. Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens on NESN/Sportsnet, the Tampa Bay Lightning go up against the Columbus Blue Jackets on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, the Ottawa Senators play the Colorado Avalanche on Sportsnet, and the New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals on MSG and Monumental Sports Network.

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At 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Scripps Sports. 8:00 PM ET brings the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres on the Chicago Sports Network and MSG Network and the Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on Victory+. The night concludes on the West Coast at 10:00 PM ET with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena on FanDuel Sports Network West and MSGSN. All of the non-local regional games are available across the country on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

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Tennis

World-class tennis is in full swing at the WTA Finals with the group stage of the season-ending championship underway. The eight best singles players and the top eight doubles teams in the world are all in the thick of it as they fight for survival in the round-robin. The action kicks off at 3.00 PM ET on Thursday with back-to-back singles matches, and then the evening session will witness the doubles action. In the US, the full wall-to-wall live broadcast is on the Tennis Channel, and the full multi-court digital feed is available on the Tennis Channel app and TC Plus. Over in the ATP Tour, the Stockholm Open in Sweden is also in full swing, with the rounds getting underway at 7.00 AM ET and continuing at 12.00 PM ET, again with the Tennis Channel providing the coverage.

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Golf

Pro golf gets underway on Thursday with the opening rounds of the men’s and women’s pro tours. The PGA Tour starts in Austin, Texas, with the Austin Championship at the Barton Creek Fazio Canyons Golf Course. First-round coverage kicks off live at 1 PM ET on the Golf Channel with live stream and group coverage available via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

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The LPGA Tour has the first round of The ANNIKA (driven by Gainbridge) at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, going live from 10 AM to 1 PM ET on the Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app. The PGA Tour Champions are playing their first round of the season finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona, with that one going live in the late afternoon on the Golf Channel.

Imago MEMPHIS, TN – AUGUST 13: A PGA, Golf Herren TOUR sign sits behind the No. 1 green during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 13, 2026, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 13 PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260813001

Soccer

International football is in the spotlight on Thursday as the UEFA Nations League league phase gets underway. Early fixtures see Armenia hosting Cyprus at 9.00 AM ET (live on Fox Soccer Plus, also available on Fubo and ViX) and Turkey taking on Belgium at the same time at 9.00 AM ET, live on Fox Sports 1. The main afternoon window is a European fixture with England taking on Croatia at 2.45 PM ET. It will be shown on Fox Sports 1 in the US and via the Fox Sports app and Fubo, and will be free to air in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX.

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From the early-morning international hockey and continental soccer action through to the high-octane evening conference clashes in college basketball, volleyball and the prime-time NFL football, Thursday the 12th of November is a non-stop marathon of world-class sport. With major trophies, standings points and tournament qualification at stake in each of the respective leagues, there’s a full range of sport to watch on Thursday. Make sure your streaming subscriptions and DVRS are all sorted so you don’t miss a single highlight.