November 18 is another day of non-stop action for sports fans. It’s a full-on midweek programme with a mixture of European indoor hard-court action and prime-time in North America. There’s plenty of group tiebreakers in Turin and an Original Six centennial on the ice, as well as some heavyweights in the NBA. Every slot is going to be important. Before you go and switch on the box, have a look at the full schedule with start times, venues, and channels so you don’t miss a single moment of the action on Wednesday.

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Tennis

The 2026 Nitto ATP Finals are at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, with Day 4 of the round robin underway on indoor hard courts. The group stage match-ups are subject to change based on the results of the earlier round robin and the various tiebreak scenarios, so the individual match-ups for the order of play on Wednesday will be finalized once the action of Tuesday is complete. The Day Session gets underway at 5:30 am ET with one doubles round robin followed by one singles round robin. The Evening Session kicks off at 12:00 pm ET with the same format of one doubles and one singles. US fans can watch the live telecast on the Tennis Channel, Canadians can catch it on TSN, and the world can stream all the matches live on Tennis TV.

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Basketball

The NBA has a huge 12-game regular season slate on Wednesday, November 18, with an ESPN doubleheader and 10 other games available out of market on NBA League Pass and the regional sports networks. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM ET with four Eastern Conference games on the cards in the first half of the ESPN national broadcast. The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center with local coverage on My24 and WLPG. At the same time, at 7:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies are up against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on DAZN; the Houston Rockets play the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on SCHN and DAZN. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center with broadcast on NBCS-PHI, WRDQ.

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Two more games on the schedule at 7:30 PM ET with the Washington Wizards making the trip up to Toronto to take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on MNMT, Sportsnet. The Chicago Bulls head over to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on CHSN and YES Network. 8:00 PM ET sees the Atlanta Hawks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on TGN and KSBI. The Detroit Pistons take on the New Orleans Pelicans on GCSEN and DAZN. The late window kicks off at 9:30 PM ET with the Boston Celtics against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena, broadcast on NBCS-BOS and Altitude 2. The second half of ESPN’s national doubleheader starts at 9:30 PM ET with the Golden State Warriors up against the Dallas Mavericks on NBCS-BAY and KFAA. The night concludes with two 10:00 PM ET West Coast tip-offs: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings on AFSN, NBCS-CA and Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers on KJZZ and Spectrum SportsNet.

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College basketball also fills out the Wednesday schedule with over 60 NCAA Division I men’s games on the national networks and streaming services. The early afternoon action kicks off at 12:00 PM ET with Jackson State vs. Baylor on ESPN+, with Players Era tournament games on ESPN at 2:00 PM ET and 4:30 PM ET, and further tournament coverage on ESPN2 at 7:30 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET. Conference network highlights are IU Indianapolis at Penn State at 6:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network, Siena at St. John’s at 7:00 PM ET on truTV, Elon at South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET on the SEC Network, Cornell at Syracuse at 8:00 PM ET on the ACC Network, and South Dakota at Nebraska at 8:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. At 9:00 PM ET, it’s a major non-conference game as UConn takes on Arizona at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, on FS1, with Bethune-Cookman taking on Creighton on truTV and Alcorn State taking on Missouri on the SEC Network, and Cal State Fullerton taking on UCLA at 10:30 PM ET on the Big Ten Network.

NHL

TThe NHL regular season sees three games on Wednesday, November 18, with the Detroit game being the highlight. It’s an Original Six affair as the Boston Bruins come to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 PM ET.

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Icon Sportswire DALLAS, TX – APRIL 19: Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin 71 shoots the puck against Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin 35 during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings on April 19, 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA APR 19 Red Wings at Stars Icon169210419205

The game is nationally televised on TNT and HBO Max and marks the Red Wings’ Centennial Game (the 100th anniversary of their first NHL game). Elsewhere at 7:30 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens take on the New Jersey Devils on MSGSN, Sportsnet and ESPN+ via NHL Power Play. The day ends in the West at 10:00 PM ET, with the Colorado Avalanche going up against the Utah Mammoth on Altitude, Utah16 and ESPN+.

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College Football

Midweek MACtion continues in Week 12 of the 2026 NCAA Division I FBS season with two Wednesday night games on the docket on November 18. The action kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with the Akron Zips on the road against the UMass Minutemen live on CBS Sports Network. Thirty minutes later at 7:30 PM ET, the Central Michigan Chippewas travel to Buffalo to take on the Bulls in the Bulls’ home finale at Broadview Stadium.

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From morning tennis in Turin through to late-night hoops in LA and Salt Lake City hockey, Wednesday, November 18, is a fairly straightforward midweek schedule across the four major sports. A quick check of your regional sports network, lineup, and streaming logins prior to the 7 PM ET rush will go a long way toward making sure you’re not left struggling to find a channel. The NBA, NHL, college football, and tennis all come at you in the same evening.