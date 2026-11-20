Three championships. 14 NHL games. One Saturday. The ATP Finals semifinal plays out in Europe, the Formula 1 title gets decided in the desert, desert racing brings its own year-end stakes, and college football’s conference races reach elimination games. Every time zone gets a piece of the day, and no other Saturday this year asks you to choose between them all at once. Here is the full schedule of when, where, and how to watch.

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Basketball

The NBA has one matinee game on November 21, as the Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Tip-off is at 1:00 PM ET with the game available nationally on NBA League Pass and regionally on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Peacock, WCGV-My24 and Bucks+. The WNBA is in its offseason following the October finals, so there are no WNBA games scheduled.

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In men’s college basketball, the non-conference games are the ones that fill the afternoon and evening windows. No. 2 Michigan State hosts Detroit Mercy at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. At 1:00 PM ET, No. 25 LSU hosts Queens on SECN+. The evening sees No. 18 Michigan take on Villanova at 7:00 PM ET on FOX and FOX One, with No. 5 Duke playing Washington State at Acrisure Arena at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Motorsports

Las Vegas is the hub of motorsport, with two races taking place on the 6.201km Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada. The F1 Academy’s 2026 season concludes with its Feature Race on the Strip at 7.20 PM ET, live in the US on Apple TV.

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Later that night, it’s Formula 1 in the spotlight with the 50-lap Heineken Las Vegas GP. Lights out at 11.00 PM ET. U.S. viewers can watch the race live on Apple TV, which is making the whole Las Vegas GP weekend free to stream with English and Spanish commentary.

Tennis

The year-end championship heads into the knockout stage at the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals at Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Both semifinals take place Saturday, though the matchups will depend on Friday’s final group-stage results. The afternoon session begins with doubles at 6 a.m. ET, followed by singles at 8:30 a.m. ET. The evening session starts no earlier than noon ET with doubles, followed by the second singles semifinal at 2:30 p.m. ET. In the US, matches will air on Tennis Channel, with Sky Sports carrying coverage in the UK, TSN in Canada, and Tennis TV streaming globally.

The 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs are also taking place simultaneously at seven international venues with live streaming available on the Billie Jean King Cup website and on regional broadcasters. Day 1 action sees USA v Hungary at the Delray Beach Tennis Centre in Delray Beach, Florida at 1:30 EST, and France v Australia at Le Chaudron in Le Portel, France at 7:30 AM ET. Lastly, Thailand v Switzerland at the National Tennis Development Centre in Nonthaburi, Thailand at 1:00 AM ET. Day 2 sees the decisive rubbers take place on 21 with Poland v Sweden at Hala Mistrzów in Włocławek, Poland at 7:00 AM ET and Brazil v Canada at Shopping Vitória in Vitória, Brazil at 11:00 AM ET.

NHL

The NHL comes back from a league-wide off-day on Friday with a 14-game Saturday slate. The day opens with Edmonton at Carolina at 1 PM ET on NHL Network, followed by Calgary vs. Chicago at 3:30 PM ET on CHSN. Two games at 6:00 PM ET: the Florida Panthers vs. the Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+, MSG-B, Scripps Sports, and the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Nashville Predators live on SN-PIT, Scripps Sports.

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Later, there are seven games in the 7:00 PM ET window: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins on MNMT and NESN; Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs on CBJHN and CBJNHL; Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens on NHL Network and NBCSP; Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators on ABTV; New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings on DSN and MSGSN2; New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues on BN+, MSGSN and STLNHL; Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets on Scripps Sports.

Then the Anaheim Ducks play at the Utah Mammoth at 9:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOXLA+, Mammoth+ and Utah16. Two 10:00 PM ET night games to finish it off: Minnesota Wild at the Vancouver Canucks on Wild+ and MINNHL and the San Jose Sharks at the Seattle Kraken on Prime Video, NBCSCA and KONG.

College Football

Week 12 of the 2026 college football regular season sees a massive number of conference games kick off at 12:00 PM ET. Ohio State faces Nebraska on FOX in a Big Ten showdown, while BYU travels to Kansas on ABC. Georgia Tech hosts Wake Forest on ESPN. Wisconsin at Purdue on NBC and Peacock, Northwestern at Minnesota on FS1, Vanderbilt at Florida on the SEC Network, Syracuse at Boston College on the ACC Network. Memphis vs. Navy on ESPN2, East Carolina at Army on CBS Sports Network, and North Texas at Tulane on ESPNU. NC at Virginia at 12:30 PM ET on The CW and Houston at West Virginia at 1:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV.

Afternoon action continues at 2:30 PM ET with Iowa at Illinois on the Big Ten Network. The 3:30 PM ET slot is packed out with LSU at Tennessee on ABC, Arkansas at Texas on ESPN, Texas Tech at Baylor on FOX, UCLA at Michigan on CBS and Paramount+, Rutgers at Penn State on FS1, NC State at Florida State on the ACC Network, Samford at Auburn on the SEC Network, and Old Dominion at UConn on CBS Sports Network. Texas A&M takes on Oklahoma at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN2 and Northern Illinois visits North Dakota State at 4:00 PM ET on The CW.

The evening session sees Washington State at Texas State at 6:00 PM ET on USA Network, Maryland at USC at 6:15 PM ET on the Big Ten Network, Virginia Tech at Miami on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET, Arizona at Kansas State on FS1 at 7:00 PM ET, UNLV at San Jose State on CBS Sports Network at 7:00 PM ET, Georgia at South Carolina on ABC at 7:30 PM ET, SMU at Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock at 7:30 PM ET, Pitt at Louisville on ESPN2 at 7:30 PM ET, Stanford at California on the ACC Network at 7:30 PM ET, Kentucky at Missouri on the SEC Network at 7:30 PM ET, Utah at TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas at 9:00 PM ET, San Diego State at Boise State on USA Network at 9:30 PM ET, Oklahoma State at Arizona State on ESPN at 10:15 PM ET and Hawaii at Nevada on FS1 at 10:30 PM ET.

Soccer

European domestic leagues are the focus of Saturday’s soccer action in the US. The EPL kicks off Matchweek 11 at 7.30 AM ET with Manchester City taking on Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Peacock. Five EPL matches start at the same time at 10.00 AM ET on Peacock: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Coventry v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v Ipswich, Chelsea v Leeds at Stamford Bridge, and Aston Villa v Sunderland at Villa Park. Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park later on.

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In women’s soccer, the 2026 NWSL Championship sees Washington Spirit face Kansas City Current at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET. American viewers can watch the battle for the NWSL trophy live on CBS and stream it on Paramount+. Meanwhile, international fans can tune in via the NWSL website.

Combat Sports

UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs. Stirling is in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday at the ABHA Arena. The prelims get underway at 10.00 AM ET for North American viewers, with the main card starting at 1.00 PM ET. The entire event is available live on Paramount+. The main card features the Procházka vs. Stirling light heavyweight bout, Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos at featherweight, Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega at lightweight, Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev at flyweight, and Jared Cannonier vs. Ikram Aliskerov at middleweight.

Golf

Third round tournament play continues on both the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour on November 21. On the PGA Tour, the third round of The RSM Classic is underway at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia. Live TV on Golf Channel starts at 1.00 PM ET. On the LPGA Tour, the third round of the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, is on from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM ET on CNBC.

From the early morning tennis semi-finals in Italy and the Premier League kick-offs in England, through to the UFC action in Doha on Saturday morning, the afternoon college football derbies and the late-night F1 racing in Las Vegas on Saturday, there’s live sport on across the board in every time zone. You can be watching it all from the comfort of your own home on the linear networks and the major streaming platforms.