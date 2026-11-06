November 7th Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Saturday 7th Nov 2026 is an exciting day of high-stakes competition across the domestic and international calendar. There’s non-stop action for US fans from early morning in Europe through to the early hours of the morning in the Pacific. From early morning European games to a full day of college football, afternoons on the ice, prime time on the hardwood, and then the late-night Pacific games. With so many of the major broadcasters and streaming services on at the same time, having a clear and precise schedule is absolutely vital. Here’s the full guide to what’s on and when.

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Soccer

The morning slate gets underway on USA Network at 7.30 AM ET with a Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leeds United. The PL momentum continues in the mid-morning with a double-header at 10 AM ET. You can catch Hull City vs Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on NBCSN or Newcastle United vs Fulham at Craven Cottage on USA Network (both available via the standard NBC Sports digital streams).

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The afternoon schedule sees women’s soccer and some continental European football. At 12.00 PM ET, CBS has the live national broadcast of the high-stakes NWSL action as the season draws to a close. The English Premier League returns to network TV at 12.30 PM ET on NBC with simultaneous international action on USA Network at the same time. All the morning and afternoon soccer can be seen live via the NBC Sports app, Peacock, or Paramount+ depending on the originating network.

Basketball

NBA fans can catch two of the premier NBA games on national broadcast across NBA TV. The first game begins at 5:00 PM ET against the Denver Nuggets, making the trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers. The evening NBA doubleheader wraps up at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV as the New York Knicks travel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both NBA TV broadcasts are available for live streaming via NBA League Pass and authenticated cable provider logins.

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Motorsports

Formula 1 live coverage of the second practice session at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo, ahead of the Brazilian GP. That’s the session where the drivers and teams will be working on their car setups and their strategies for the tricky anti-clockwise circuit. The action then moves to American stock car racing at 5.00 PM ET on the CW Network with the live broadcast of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race – The Chase. That’s the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, which will determine the season champion as the title contenders fight their way through the day and into the evening on the 1.5-mile high-banked asphalt. Formula 1 is back on Apple TV at 6.00 PM ET for the official Qualifying at Interlagos to set the final grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Golf

The pro golf schedule has three different tours across three different continents and is on the clock from the afternoon all the way through to the early hours of Sunday morning. It kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Golf Channel with the third round of the WWT Championship on the PGA Tour. The players are at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, and they’re dealing with the fairway angles and the coastal winds on moving day.

Imago Dec. 1, 2014 – Golfer at sunset in Scottsdale, Arizona .model released Copyright: xKenxRossx

Evening golf programming moves over to women’s pro golf at 9.00 PM ET on Golf Channel with the final round of the LPGA Tour’s TOTO Japan Classic. The final round of that tournament is being played at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan. That golf marathon finishes up in the early hours of Sunday at 1.30 PM ET on Golf Channel with the final round of the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Europe’s top players taking on the Yas Links course in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Tennis

The international tennis schedule is all about the high level of tournament play as the outdoor and indoor hard court seasons come to a close. The Rolex Paris Masters is the feature event in Europe at the Accor Arena in Paris, the final ATP Masters 1000 of the year, reaching the semi-finals. The day gets off to a fairly early start with the doubles semi-finals kicking off at 5.30 AM ET, followed by the main event of the day, which is the ATP Masters 1000 singles semi-finals, which won’t start before 8.00 AM ET. Tennis Channel will be providing full live TV coverage in the US, with continuous court coverage available via Tennis Channel Plus and ATP Tennis TV.

The women’s tour is also producing some compelling semi-final action in Asia. The WTA 250 Hong Kong Tennis Open at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium gets underway with its semi-finals in the singles at 1:00 AM ET. Later in the morning, the WTA Chennai Open hosts its semifinal round kickoff at 6.30 AM ET. Both women’s events are live on Tennis Channel with full match replays and live streams available on WTA TV and the Tennis Channel app so fans can follow every break point and every match point of the day.

College Football

Week 10 of the college football season is all drama from start to finish, with a whole host of games having direct implications for conference championships and playoff positioning. The marathon gets underway at 12:00 PM ET on a number of the major networks. CBS Sports Network has NC at UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, ESPN2 has Clemson vs. Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome (ACC), and ESPNU has Tulsa on the road against Tulane. There are more national games in the 12:00 PM ET slot on ABC, ACC Network, ESPN, and FOX, with the digital simulcasts on the ESPN app and the Fox Sports app.

Regional and conference coverage kicks up right after the 12 noon window. At 12.30 PM ET, the Big Ten Network is showing regional coverage with either Maryland at Purdue or Rutgers at Wisconsin. At the same time 12.30 PM ET, the CW is showing an in-state ACC game with Duke versus NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium. The SEC Network is kicking off its live game coverage at 12.45 PM ET with a featured conference game.

3:30 PM ET on ABC with one of the day’s marquee games – Alabama vs. LSU in Death Valley- as the main attraction. There’s a whole host of other games going on across ACCN, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and FOX. The SEC Network is on at 4:15 PM ET with another game. The Mountain West is on at 6:00 PM ET on USA Network with Boise State vs. Colorado State in Fort Collins.

Prime time under the lights kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on the CBS Sports Network with Sam Houston State taking on Jacksonville State, with national windows on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBCSN. 7:30 PM ET on ABC sees Georgia take on Mississippi. NBC and Peacock have the Miami vs. Notre Dame game in South Bend at 7:30 PM ET, with the game also on FOX and ACCN, and the SEC Network kicking off at 7:45 PM ET. It’s the west coast that sees the night finish with the late-night kickoffs: FS1 has Hawaii at UTEP at 9:30 PM ET and USA Network has Fresno State at Utah State; at 10:30 PM ET, CBS Sports Network has Wyoming at UNLV, the CW has Texas State at Oregon State, and ESPN has its final live game of the night.

Imago October 10, 2026, Lexington, Kentucky, USA: Fans rush the field during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Lexington USA – ZUMAn340 20261010_zsp_n340_012 Copyright: xJoexNogalskix

NHL

Ice action kicks off in the nation’s capital with the Washington Capitals hosting the Florida Panthers at 12:30 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The game is available on ESPN+ nationally and on Monumental Sports Network and Scripps Sports locally. The next game is the Nashville Predators taking on the St. Louis Blues at 1:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena (Central Division matchup) on NHL Network nationally and on ESPN+ for streaming. The evening session gets underway at 5:00 PM ET with the Seattle Kraken hosting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, live on ESPN+.

In Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena, live on ESPN+ in the US. At 7:00 PM ET, the Ottawa Senators play the Utah Mammoth at Canadian Tire Centre on NHL Network. The New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on MSGN and ESPN+. Three games follow at 8:00 PM ET: the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks, the Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks, and the Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. All of these are live on ESPN+.

Later at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena in Denver, the Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena, and both of those games are on ESPN+. The long day of hockey comes to a close with a 10:00 PM ET Pacific Division game as the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place, again on ESPN+ for live streaming.

Saturday’s packed sports schedule is a case in point as to how varied and exciting early November sports viewing can be. There’s no end to the drama across the board in the different time slots. With games on network TV, on the various specialist cable channels and on the dedicated digital platforms, having this schedule to hand means you can easily keep track of all the start times and watch your teams and your athletes at their very best.