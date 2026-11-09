November 10 Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports

Sports fans are in for a treat with a full slate of action across both the pro leagues and the college circuits. As autumn takes hold, the midweek action really kicks up with games that have a massive impact on the playoff picture, divisional races, and tournament finals. There is plenty to keep fans engaged from morning to night with some of the most physical and intense games on the gridiron, the hardwood, and the ice. Tuesday’s schedule is deep with football, NBA, intense NHL, and top-tier international tennis. Whether you’re watching the big games on cable or the regional games on the regional networks and the various streaming platforms, here’s the full viewing guide for all the major events taking place on November 10th.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Basketball

NBA is in the spotlight on Tuesday with some of the best of the NBA on offer. In the NBA, the action kicks off at 7.30 PM ET with the Milwaukee Bucks travelling to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. It’ll be live regionally on MSG and My24, nationally on NBA League Pass. At 8.00 PM ET, it’s an Eastern Conference game as the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers, broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports Boston and Peacock, and NBA League Pass. Out west, at 9.00 PM ET, two games get underway. The LA Clippers face the Phoenix Suns on ClipperVision, Arizona Family Sports, and NBA League Pass. The Miami Heat will be up against the Utah Jazz on KJZZ, WPLG and NBA League Pass. At 10.00 PM ET, it’s the Orlando Magic vs. the Sacramento Kings on NBC Sports California, DAZN and NBA League Pass. The NBA night finishes at 11.00 PM ET with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be live on Peacock, Rip City TV and NBA League Pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, February 9, 2026, Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins 13 rushing forward at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

College Football

Midweek college football sees the Tuesday night conference rivalries come to the fore with some very important late-season divisional games on the line. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET with two of the key games. The Kent State Golden Flashes are on the road at Doyt L. Perry Stadium against the Bowling Green Falcons, live nationally on ESPNU, live-streamed via the ESPN app. At the same time, at 7:00 PM ET, the Western Michigan Broncos are headed to Infocision Stadium to take on the Akron Zips in a MAC game live on CBS Sports Network, live-streamed via CBSSports.com and Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

The NHL has a very busy Tuesday with a seven-game schedule featuring intra-conference matchups and the usual divisional derbies. It all kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with four games on the board at the same time. The Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Monumental Sports Network and TSN5 regionally, ESPN+ nationally in the US. The New Jersey Devils play the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre at MSGSN and TSN3, with the game also available on NHL Power Play in the US. The Minnesota Wild go up against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Wild+ and TSN2, with the game also available on ESPN+. In Toronto, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, broadcast on Altitude Sports and TSN4. The game is also available on ESPN+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primetime hockey is on at 7:30 PM ET with the Florida Panthers taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena exclusively for national streaming audiences on Hulu and ESPN+. At 8:00 PM ET, it’s an Original Six clash as the Detroit Red Wings face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center live nationally on TNT and truTV, and stream on Max. The NHL schedule wraps up at 10:00 PM ET with a late-night Western Conference game as the Nashville Predators come to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings, with a national broadcast on Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 11, 2025, Miami, Fl: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky 72 is recognized as the first star of the game after winning Game 4 of a Stanley Cup playoffs second round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Panthers won 2-0. Miami – ZUMAm67_ 0817742796st Copyright: xAliexSkowronskix

Tennis

The WTA Finals are on again on Tuesday with group stage action featuring the world’s top singles players and doubles teams. It’s another day of tight round robin matches where every set and every service break will have a bearing on who qualifies for the semis. Live TV in the US is on the Tennis Channel all day, with live, uninterrupted coverage of all courts available via Tennis Channel Plus and T2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singles action kicks off in the afternoon session with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka taking on Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic at 3.00 PM ET, followed by Mirra Andreeva facing Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at around 4.10 PM ET. The doubles action is the feature of the evening with Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani up against Mertens and Zhang Shuai at 5.20 PM ET. Group play finishes off with a doubles match at 6.30 PM ET featuring Mladenovic and Guo Hanyu taking on Hsieh Su-wei and Ostapenko.

From intense hoops and tennis, through to primetime action and late-night West Coast hockey on the 10th of November, it’s a day packed with sport. With regular-season points at stake and the individual stars of the game in the spotlight, there’s plenty of high-profile drama set on TV and streaming services all evening.