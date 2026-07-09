Tennis Fans React As Coco Gauff Falls to Karolina Muchova in Wimbledon Semifinal

Coco Gauff’s first Wimbledon semifinal ended in the most painful way imaginable. Leading 9-8 in the deciding tiebreaker, she got her first serve in, advanced to the net, and missed a simple forehand volley. Before this missed shot, she had taken 32 net points across the three sets. Hence, fans were understandably frustrated and didn’t hesitate to criticize her shot selection in the final set.

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Karolina Muchova held her nerve, saving a match point and closing out a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(12-10) victory to reach her second Grand Slam final. Gauff won more total points than Muchova throughout the match, which highlights the cruel turn of events in the big moments. The American entered the tournament without a single grass-court win for almost two years, fought through a difficult draw, and reached the semifinal for the first time in her career, in the same place where she made her Grand Slam debut.

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Despite reaching the finals at Miami and Rome this season, a title remains out of reach for Gauff in 2026. This was the closest she has come to the biggest stage yet. It took one forehand volley to separate her from her first Wimbledon final.

With Gauff out, the women’s draw will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday. Muchova, meanwhile, arrives in Saturday’s showpiece as the player who delivered the match of the tournament. However, fans were quick to notice Gauff’s missed match point volley, which became the defining image of the night.

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Fans react to Coco Gauff’s heartbreaking exit

“Coco choked that win so many times. 4-4 chance to get the break for her service game and blows it. Then misses the easiest chance at the net after being good there all game,” said a fan on X, as Gauff had been exceptional at the net for long stretches, but the miss at the decisive moment made it sting more.

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“Never seen anything like that tiebreaker in my life. The biggest choke in the history of tennis right there at 9-8. My god.” The statement was strong, but the sentiment captured how the fans were feeling at that moment.

“Coco will see that missed drop shot in her nightmares,” commented another, referring to an earlier moment in the match.

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“This is why you should never act too nonchalant. That drop shot from Gauff came out of nowhere. Girl thought she was Federer, just smash the ball and you’re in the finals,” wrote an X user in fury. Gauff’s shot selection at key moments drew as much criticism as the missed volley itself.

“Gauff’s brand of tennis will never win Wimbledon. That passive tennis, loopy shots and running around the court chasing balls is not for grass,” another user posted.

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In the tiebreaker, Gauff switched to defensive tennis, putting every ball back on the court, chasing every ball. That did earn her a match point, but she could not convert it. It was a verdict of the night, but one that will fuel the debate around whether Gauff can ever fully adapt her game to the surface.