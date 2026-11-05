November 6th Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

Friday the 6th brings a massive slate of live sports worldwide. In South Florida, there is stock car racing and Formula 1 at Interlagos. College sports are in full swing with the Friday night football conference games, the opening week of men’s college basketball, the swimming championships, and the tournament field hockey. Over in Europe, it’s all about the big European football and tennis sides, and the start of autumn thoroughbred racing at Del Mar.

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Sports fans have a tremendous range of live viewing options available across broadcast TV, premium cable and a whole host of digital streaming platforms from the early hours through to late night. Every game has the potential for high stakes with teams out for early season form, a trophy in a tournament or simply just to survive in the league. The following is the full schedule of sporting events on November 6th, 2026, with start times, matchups, venues, and exact broadcast platforms.

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Motorsports

Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, is the epicentre of NASCAR Championship Weekend as title contenders go to the track for crucial postseason action. The day kicks off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race – The Chase at 7.30 p.m. ET. The 201-mile, 134-lap feature will determine the 2026 champion and will be shown on FS1 with digital streaming on the Fox Sports app and Fubo. In the world of open-wheel racing, the F1 drivers are in São Paulo at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace for the Brazilian GP weekend.

Practice 1 is at 10:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local BRT) and Practice 2 is at 2:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. local BRT) and both sessions will be available exclusively in the US on Apple TV.

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Basketball

Friday night brings a premier basketball double-header with some major NBA action and a full slate of college basketball games across the country. In the pro game, the Philadelphia 76ers head to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7.30 p.m. ET, an Eastern Conference game which will be broadcast nationally on Prime Video. The late-night game sees the Portland Trail Blazers up against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10.00 p.m. ET on the West Coast, also available live across the nation on Prime Video.

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On the college hardwood, it’s non-stop from the late afternoon onwards. The ACC kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET with Northeastern visiting Virginia on ACCN, Wofford at North Carolina on ACCN at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Wagner at Miami on ACCN at 9:00 p.m. ET. Big Ten action starts at 6:30 p.m. ET with Valparaiso at Purdue on the Big Ten Network, Eastern Illinois at Iowa at 8:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network, and North Florida at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. In the SEC, James Madison takes on Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and Saint Louis vs. Missouri at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Middle Tennessee at Allen Fieldhouse to face Kansas at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The final two games of the night are neutral-site and Midwest matchups at 8:00 p.m. ET with St. Thomas at Minnesota on NBCSN and Peacock. The big one of the night is UConn vs. Michigan in a Boston neutral-site showcase, which is being simulcast on both TNT and truTV.

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College Football

Friday evening sees high-stakes NCAA football on five regional and national broadcasts with key conference matchups. It kicks off in Dallas at 7.00 p.m. ET with Virginia Tech traveling to SMU for an ACC game on ESPN. 30 minutes later, at 7.30 p.m. ET, the AAC is in action as South Florida goes to East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on ESPN2. The Big Ten gets the spotlight at 8.00 p.m. ET, with Nebraska taking on Illinois on Fox. Mountain West football is on at 9.00 p.m. ET, with New Mexico visiting Nevada on CBS Sports Network. The night finishes with late Big 12 action at 10.15 p.m. ET as TCU face off against Arizona in Tucson on ESPN.

Golf

Pro golfers will battle over the leaderboards across three continents on Friday and into early Saturday morning. On the PGA Tour, the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship gets underway at El Cardonal at Diamante (Tiger Woods design) in Los Cabos, Mexico. I t will be live on Golf Channel from 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. ET. The LPGA Tour is playing overseas in the Toto Japan Classic, with the third round at Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan, at 9.30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The DP World Tour has it on late night on Friday with the third round of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at 2.00 a.m. ET early Saturday morning, again on Golf Channel.

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Imago MEMPHIS, TN – AUGUST 13: Max Homa of the United States watches his drive on No. 9 during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 13, 2026, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 13 PGA, Golf Herren FedEx St. Jude Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260813058

Horse Racing

The thoroughbred season kicks into high gear after the Breeders’ Cup with the official opening day of Del Mar’s prestigious autumn Bing Crosby season in Southern California. The trackside TV coverage will be on “America’s Day at the Races” on FS2 in two separate windows from 12.30 to 2.30 p.m. ET and again from 3.30 to 4.30 p.m. ET. The focus will be on the live action from the new Belmont Park meet. SportsGrid will be providing race analysis throughout the day as part of the “Daily Racing Form Weekend Preview” at 2.30 p.m. ET.

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FanDuel TV will be providing wall-to-wall live race streaming from the opening card at Del Mar as well as from Churchill Downs, Woodbine and Gulfstream Park all afternoon. The full card streaming is also available via the Racetrack Television Network.

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Soccer

It’s a classic EPL top-flight fixture on Friday afternoon with Everton taking on newly promoted Coventry City at Hill Dickinson Stadium at 3.00 p.m. ET. It’s on national cable via USA Network, with Spanish-language broadcast on Universo and a live digital stream available via the NBC Sports app and Fubo.

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College Swimming and Diving

Elite collegiate swimmers head into championship competition in the Midwest this Friday. The College Swimming League Championship meet will start at 4:30 p.m. ET at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The linear television broadcast kicks off on ESPNU at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Tennis

The ATP Tour hits its business end in France with the Rolex Paris Masters entering its quarterfinals at the Accor Arena in Paris. It’s world-class men’s singles and doubles players going head-to-head indoors on the hard courts for vital points in the run-up to the ATP Finals. The men’s singles quarterfinals get underway at 2:00 p.m. local / 8:00 a.m. ET and run through the night session. There will be live TV coverage on the Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app; Sky Sports Tennis and Tennis TV will have the stream.

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Imago October 7, 2026, Bejing, China: Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during Women s Singles Round of 16 match on day eight of China Open at the National Tennis Center. Elise Mertens won 3-6, 3-6 Bejing China – ZUMAs197 20261007_aaa_s197_627 Copyright: xPolyxFeix

From the championship laps in Florida to the buzzer-beater college hoops and the thundering thoroughbreds at Del Mar on the track, Friday the 6th is going to be a truly memorable one for sports fans. There’s going to be drama, there’s going to be momentum, and there’s going to be season-defining stuff in every single one of those matchups. You can watch it all on the cable channels, on the apps, on mobile, and on the direct stream across all time zones.