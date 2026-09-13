How Much Do US Open Ball Boys and Girls Get Paid in 2026? Salary, Perks and Selection Process

The US Open ball crew has one of the strangest jobs in sport: you get paid to chase tennis balls, hand Novak Djokovic a towel, and pretend the 23,000-seat stadium is not a very intimidating place to work. The paycheck is modest, but the competition for a spot is fierce. In 2026, thousands applied, and only a small group earned the right to work at Flushing Meadows.

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What Do US Open Ball Boys and Girls Do?

The official name is US Open Ball Crew, and the job involves far more than picking up stray balls. Members retrieve balls between points, supply them to players before serves, roll them accurately across the court, and help with towels and umbrellas when needed.

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The work demands speed, agility, concentration, and precise timing. A poorly rolled ball or a late movement can interrupt the rhythm of a match. Ball crew members also have to stay alert through long matches, summer heat, and the pressure of a global television audience.

The crew rotates throughout the day, so members do not remain on court for every match. Training takes place before the tournament, with practice focused on positioning, teamwork, ball handling, and the physical demands of the role.

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How Much Do US Open Ball Kids Get Paid in 2026?

According to Jaime Rivera, an 11-year veteran of the ball crew who spoke to PopSugar, members earn $18 or $19 an hour in 2026.

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“We get a daily food allowance. We get paid. It’s like 18 or 19 [dollars an hour].”

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That is the clearest salary figure available for this year, but it comes from a ball crew member rather than a publicly listed USTA wage schedule. The USTA confirms that Ball Crew members receive pay and a meal allowance for every day they work.

The hourly rate also puts the role close to New York City’s minimum-wage range. So, no, the US Open does not pay its ball kids as much as tennis stars. The real attraction is the chance to work at one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

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What Perks Do US Open Ball Crew Members Get?

The paycheck is only part of the package. According to News 12 Brooklyn, Ball Crew members receive a daily meal allowance for each day they work, along with official tournament uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren.

They also get free access to matches, according to Rivera, subject to the availability of seating in the upper levels. Rivera described this as the best perk of the job, as members can watch matches at different stadiums when seating is available.

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That means a ball kid can finish a shift and still catch some of the tournament’s biggest action. The role also offers something a regular summer job cannot: a close view of professional tennis, direct exposure to elite players, and experience at a Grand Slam tournament.

How Do You Become a US Open Ball Kid?

According to the US Open, Applicants must be at least 14 years old by July 1 of the tournament year. Those under 18 must also meet applicable New York State employment requirements.

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There is no upper age limit, so adults can apply too. The US Open uses the term “Ball Crew” rather than limiting the role to boys or girls.

The selection process includes competitive tryouts. Applicants must show that they can move quickly around the court, retrieve balls without disrupting play, and maintain awareness of their surroundings.

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Ball rolling is a key skill. The ball must travel smoothly and accurately to another crew member. That requires control, timing, and practice, not just a strong arm.

How Competitive Is the 2026 US Open Ball Crew Selection?

The 2026 selection process was highly competitive. Around 3,500 people applied, about 650 advanced to the tryout stage, and 315 were selected for the final Ball Crew. That means fewer than one in ten applicants made the final team.

The final group includes returning members and newcomers. The US Open also holds training before the tournament, so selected members can prepare for the specific demands of match play.

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For the 315 people who made the cut, the reward is three weeks at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, close to the world’s best players. The salary may not rival the prize money on court, but the opportunity is still a pretty good deal for a summer job.