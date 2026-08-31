World’s Richest Tennis Player Backed to Win US Open as Aryna Sabalenka Loses Fear Factor, Says Ex-Pro

The US Open is the most demanding of the three Grand Slams, as it is scheduled at the end of the season, with stakes very high for every match. The high-pressure environment at Arthur Ashe Stadium and season-long exhaustion don’t help either. Hence, ex-tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic believes Jessica Pegula, daughter of businessman Terry Pegula, has a good shot to win her maiden Grand Slam singles title.

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Featuring alongside Brad Gilbert on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast, Tomljanovic highlighted how the chaotic US Open environment could actually work in the richest tennis player’s favor.

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“I think I don’t have a handful that could win it just because it’s way too open… But I’ll tell you one that I feel like it could be her tournament is Jess Pegula. It’s not a dark horse, but just someone that I feel like constantly is talked about, doesn’t have a slam, and always goes deep enough, but never over the line. And I think like she rarely loses early.”

Tomljanovic also talked about the shift across the locker room. According to her, top players like Aryna Sabalenka do not hold the reins to the trophy race anymore.

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“Everyone believes now there’s no clear favorite like Aryna is to win the race, but speaking to some players, I think there’s not that vibe anymore where, ‘Oh, I really don’t want to face her.’ Players are believing now, especially after seeing everyone lose a little bit here and there. There’s no one fearing. So, I feel like Jess could be someone to take the title, but we’re far away… I don’t want to jinx her.”

The shift in the locker room might be because of top players’ inconsistent performance, while the underdogs have been the talk at every Grand Slam this season. However, while Pegula’s Grand Slam journey has not seen her lift any trophies, she has not faced many early exits. The American’s calmness and adaptability to the hot New York environment could work in her favor.

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As the WTA rivalry is no longer one-sided, players like Pegula have increased opportunities to shine. Pegula is already through the first rounds of the US Open. While the opening rounds always work in her favor, the tennis veteran needs to maintain her strategy throughout the qualifiers. If Pegula manages to maintain her composure steadily, as Ajla Tomljanovic believes, Flushing Meadows will witness a new Grand Slam winner.