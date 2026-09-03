“A Bit Disrespectful”- Jessica Pegula & Daniil Medvedev Can’t Agree on US Open Influencer Frenzy

Influencers are taking over the US Open, and not everyone is happy about it. As content creators receive greater access at Flushing Meadows, their behavior during matches has raised serious questions about whether social media attention now matters more than tennis etiquette. Jessica Pegula and Daniil Medvedev, however, stand on opposite sides of the debate.

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“I think that I can appreciate, you know, the influencers coming and kind of showcasing, like, the US Open experience. I think that’s something that the US Open has utilized a lot, as far as food and drinks and things to do and the shops. And, um, that part is part of a fan experience and something that people might not know, and it might make them want to go,” Pegula said in her press conference.

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“But I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that when you know they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights, and you know it’s like people are down there trying to perform and like it’s their career and their job and it seems like a bit disrespectful.“

Pegula has a point. The USTA has invited influencers from fashion, lifestyle, and food, not just sports, helping turn the US Open into a social media spectacle. The Honey Deuce is the clearest example.

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Frequently flaunted online as a status symbol, the signature cocktail sold more than 740,000 units last year.

However, influencer behavior came under fire during the first-round match between Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Zakharova at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A group was seen taking photos with ring lights while play was underway, forcing the chair umpire to stop the match and address the disturbance.

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Despite the criticism, the US Open’s decision to double down on influencers is easy to understand.

The 54 outside creators accredited last year generated more than five million social media engagements, while the tournament attracted a record 1.14 million fans. Daniil Medvedev also focused on the benefits, arguing that the positives of bringing in more influencers outweigh the negatives.

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“Super easy. The more we try to raise awareness about tennis, the better it is. The more popular the sport is, for sure, there are some downsides. Maybe more people are gonna recognize you on the street, and it’ll be tougher to go to a restaurant. But, in general, the more the sport grows, the better it is,” Medvedev said in his press conference.

“I trust the USTA with what they’re doing. If it disturbs you during play, if you see the light or something, you can always say something to the referee.”

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Despite Medvedev and Pegula being broadly welcoming toward influencers, the US Open’s decision to give content creators greater access has not sat well with fans.

That frustration is understandable when ordinary spectators face ticket prices exceeding $300 while influencers receive privileged access.

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However, with influencers driving attention and revenue, the USTA is unlikely to abandon the strategy anytime soon.