“A Bit Unique in The History”- Paris Masters Director Admits Novak Djokovic’s Latest Decision Left Him Surprised

For the first time in three years, Novak Djokovic has signed up for the Paris Masters. This will be his final chance to qualify for the ATP Finals, and he will need a big result to do so. Djokovic currently stands 11th in the race for Turin with 2,900 points and requires a lot more of them to reach the top 9. However, despite this, Paris Masters director Cedric Pioline was surprised by the Serb’s decision to participate in the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I had a hard time following his logic, because in 2024 and 2025, he was qualified for the Masters but he didn’t play,” he told Eurosport. “Which is a bit unique in the history of qualified players who still dream of playing in this tournament. And then this year, when he’s not, he announced that he wanted to qualify and play. So we’re delighted, of course, but I think that beyond all that, beyond the numbers, beyond all these criteria, what I immediately thought of was let’s take advantage of it, let’s enjoy Novak, let’s enjoy it because he’s 39 years old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic last played the Paris Masters in 2023. He went on to win the tournament for a record seventh time that year, defeating players like Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov. But unlike in previous years, the Serb won’t get a bye in the first round this time. This is because he is no longer in the top 10 and will have to start from the Round of 64.

The 39-year-old needs to get a solid result in Paris to have any chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals. He has to reach at least the semifinals and also has to depend on the results of other players who are in contention. His form has been quite unpredictable in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 27, 2026, Beijing, China: Novak Djokovic of Serbia seen in action during a practice session ahead of China Open at the National Tennis Center. Beijing China – ZUMAs197 20260927_aaa_s197_512 Copyright: xPolyxFeix

It looked as if Djokovic had finally found his rhythm back during his run in the China Open. He defeated Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev on his way to the final. He faced Alex de Minaur in the final, who retired while trailing 7-6, 0-1 due to a groin and adductor injury. This saw Djokovic capture his first title of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But all of his momentum vanished at the Shanghai Masters as Hubert Hurkacz handed him an unexpected 6-4, 6-3 defeat in the opening round. The Swiss Indoors in Basel wasn’t any better for the Serb as he suffered a 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16. If this wasn’t enough, then he was also handed a tough draw for the Paris Masters. His first-round opponent will be quite a tricky one.

Novak Djokovic will lock horns against Valentin Vacherot at the Paris Masters

Djokovic will be taking on Vacherot in his first match of the event. The latter comes into the tournament after completing a stunning triumph at the Swiss Indoors. He had a splendid run, defeating the likes of Rafael Jodar, Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka on his way to the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Vacherot got the better of Djokovic the last time they met. It was their first-ever meeting, and it came in the semifinals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Monegasque won 6-3, 6-4, recording one of the most impressive results of his career. He will be brimming with confidence heading into his upcoming clash against Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no relief in sight for Djokovic even if he gets past Vacherot. The veteran can be up against Luciano Darderi in the second round and may find himself facing Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur in the third round.

A clash against Alexander Zverev could also be on the cards in the quarterfinals. So, it is safe to say that Djokovic will have to be at his best in Paris, otherwise, he could be in for another early exit, which will see him miss out on the ATP Finals.