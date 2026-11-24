Watching Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara‘s pair on the court, they never felt out of sync. When Patten was attempting a body serve, Heliovaara knew how to guard the net, or even a confusion-laden deep middle drive by Heliovaara would be rightly complemented by Patten’s short and sharp return from the centre. However, Heliovaara’s recent revelation about his partner suggested that their on-court chemistry did not necessarily translate into their dynamic off the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after their ATP Finals group stage loss, Heliovaara returned home and was looking to spend some quality time with his family. However, on November 20, after he picked his kids up from daycare and was in between opening gifts, he received a call from Patten that left him in a jolt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without going into too much detail, the message was clear; he didn’t want to play together again next year, even though we had agreed to do so during the fall,” he said on a personal account on his website.

“The announcement came as completely as it could come, and I couldn’t help but listen with my mouth open in horror and say that I don’t agree at all, but I don’t think it’s going to help at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timeline is what makes this phone call especially surprising. On November 16, during the year-end Doubles No. 1 trophy presentation in Turin, Heliovaara shared a heartfelt message about how he feels playing with Patten and even went on to admit that “Henry is the best partner in the world for doubles.” And he has reasons to say so.

Since their partnership came to fruition in 2024, the pair have won three major doubles titles- Wimbledon in 2024 and 2026, the Australian Open in 2025 and also won the ATP Finals in the same year. Along with these accolades, their stunning performances in the Madrid Masters this year as well contributed to them ending the year as Doubles world No. 1s.

ADVERTISEMENT

This made the Finn even more confused as to why Patten took this decision, and he admitted in his account that he might never fully understand why Patten changed his mind. This decision also put Heliovaara in a difficult position because, beyond the emotional fallout that might have happened, it also put the Finn’s 2027 season in jeopardy.

He had no teammate going into the season, most of the teams for 2027 were finalized and there was less time for him to even try new combinations. However, in the same account, he revealed that, after much deliberation, this aspect has been aided by a familiar name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harri Heliovaara Finds New Doubles Partner

Playing in doubles is not just about rankings, but much more. So when Harri Heliovaara was put in a difficult position without a teammate and very little time before the 2027 season kicks off, he knew exactly what he wanted in a partner to make the process much smoother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, he wanted to consider rankings so the competition seemed fair, but apart from skills, he knew he wanted someone with the same ambition and hunger to win. And Julian Cash checked all the boxes.

“My partner for the 2027 season, is, after all, the Briton Julian Cash,” wrote Heliovaara. “I spoke to him on the phone last night, and we happily quickly reached a common vision for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julian is familiar to me, especially from the other side of the net, but I wonder if this will allow us to approach each other from a much more comfortable direction in the future.”

The Finn said that Cash appealed to him due to his control over serving, forehand and volleying, and believes them to be his biggest strengths. Cash and his partner Lloyd Glasspool claimed the ATP year-end Doubles No. 1 ranking and have together won ten ATP titles, including one Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2025.

Cash and Glasspool have also defeated Heliovaara and Patten four out of seven times, with the hardest win coming in 2025 at the Championships. Hence, Cash seems to be the partner he needs at this moment to continue with his form. And while the pair is yet to test the waters, on paper this seems like a partnership that can soon dominate the men’s doubles sphere.