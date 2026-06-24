“A Disgrace”- WTA Pro Slams ITIA for Targeting Players After Marketa Vondrousova’s Suspension

After Marketa Vondrousova‘s shocking 4-year suspension surfaced, fellow players including Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, and Eva Lys quickly rallied behind her. The former SW19 champion also expressed her frustration, saying, “They took away my joy.” While support now continues to pour in, Ajla Tomljanović has now blasted the ITIA over the lengthy suspension.

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“I wouldn’t be comfortable if I’m living alone and someone comes at 8 or whenever,” Tomljanovic said after her recent match at the Eastbourne Open. “Overall, I can count on one hand good experiences with these people. I think they’re always out to get you. They’re not very nice.”

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Later, the veteran Aussie spoke specifically about Marketa Vondrousova’s case. “It’s kind of a disgrace what’s happened to Marketa. It’s really sad that we’re part of a sport where I think that if you’re … like the treatment isn’t equal. Equality is what we strive for. It’s just insane,” the 33-year-old added.

According to the rules of ITIA, a doping control officer arrived at the 26-year-old’s home at around 8 pm last December. The organization said the 2023 Wimbledon champion signed a release form confirming that she was refusing to provide a sample to the female doping control officer and understood that the decision would have consequences later.

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Imago 2023 Wimbledon Marketa Vondrousova CZE *** 2023 Wimbledon Marketa Vondrousova CZE

However, Vondrousova has offered a different version of what happened. In her opinion, she was frightened after seeing a stranger outside her home.

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After signing the form outside her house, she then took her dog for a walk. The former world No. 6 later explained why she objected to being tested at that time.

“A tester arrived at 8:15 p.m. and told me that the time I had declared doesn’t matter and that I must be tested right now. When I pointed out that it’s outside my testing window and a serious intrusion into my privacy, I was told: ‘This is the life of a professional athlete,’” Vondrousova added.

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And throughout the incident, the ITIA maintained a different view of the incident. “It was very clear that the player did not wish to engage with the process,” Nicole Sapstead, the senior director of anti-doping at ITIA, said recently.

Meanwhile, former US Open winner Andy Roddick also explained how the testing protocol and whereabouts rules work from a player’s point of view. “And my hour is 5 to 6, and they say, oh, you know what? I’m going to show up at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, I would say, get lost. Or I would call someone to say, hey, listen, I just want this on record. This is not the time,” he added on his recent “Served” podcast.

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As more players continue to back the Czech player, the debate keeps growing. Yet, not everyone shares the same opinion, and different views on the case continue to emerge.

Karolina Pliskova offers a different opinion on Marketa Vondrousova’s doping controversy

While the situation remains full of debate around the suspension, not everyone in tennis has agreed with Vondrousova’s explanation. In an interview with the Guardian three months ago, former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova appeared unconvinced by her fellow Czech player’s arguments.

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“I’ve been on tour for maybe 15-20 years, so I think everybody experiences this kind of situation where they just knock on your door, but we all know the rules, so …” Pliskova said.

While the case was still ongoing, Los Angeles-based lawyer Howard Jacobs represented Vondrousova, who is widely known for handling doping-related cases.

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Jacobs previously helped Simona Halep win her appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2024. That ruling reduced her original four-year doping ban to nine months.

The debate also drew several comments from ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse. “Unpredictable testing is an essential tool to protect clean sport,” Moorhouse said recently.

As the situation continues to spark debate from every side of the court, opinions remain sharply divided. Which side do you find more convincing in this ongoing controversy? Share your thoughts below!