“A Great Sorrow”- Tennis World Mourns Sad Demise of Legendary Commentator at 60

When Jannik Sinner hit the final forehand on the Center Court, the whole stadium erupted in applause as the Italian fell to the ground in elation. What made the scene even more beautiful was the voice behind the scenes, which was narrating every minute of the triumph. The voice was that of Elena Pero, one of Sky Sport’s legendary commentators, who had been in the job for over thirty years. That was to be Pero’s last match on call, as the veteran commentator passed away on September 24 after a long battle with illness, with tributes flowing in from fans, fellow journalists, and even a former World No.1.

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“RIP Elena Pero @skyitalia”, said Boris Becker on X. While Pero did not commentate on any of Becker’s Grand Slam victories, the two of them were colleagues later. Back in Wimbledon 2023, Becker was on Sky Sports payroll as a guest commentator and analyst and worked with Pero, who was the main figure in the commentary team.

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Pero’s passing at age 60 marks the end of a career spanning over three decades, with the Italian starting her career in 1991 as a trainee. She worked for Telepiu, one of the major pay-TV stations in Italy at the time, while being under the tutelage and guidance of legendary Italian commentator Rino Tomassi. She was a central figure in the commentary team when the TV station became part of the Sky Sports banner, catering to the Italian audience in 2003.

During her long stint as a tennis commentator, Pero formed a partnership with former ATP pro Paolo Bortolucci, and the duo became fan favorites, especially during the Grand Slams. After losing his colleague of more than two decades, Bortucci paid his respects on social media as well, sharing a picture from the commentary booth during this year’s Wimbledon final, which was his and Pero’s last match.

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“July 12, our last final. Bye Elena,” said Bortolucci on X.

With Italian tennis at its peak in recent years, Pero’s crowning commentary moment came in 2025, when she called Sinner’s maiden Wimbledon victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Apart from Sinner, Pero was also the voice that narrated the final run of Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon back in 2021, as well as the early success of the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli. Even though Pero was on call for most Tour events, her voice was at its most prominent during Wimbledon, with the grass-court Major being Sky Sports’ premier tournament.

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It was not only former World No.1s and colleagues, but the entire tennis world, including tennis fans, who paid their respects to the veteran commentator.

Fans Pay Their Respect to Elena Pero

Pero’s passing also marked the end of a long line of great Italian tennis commentators. The likes of Rino Tomassi, Roberto Lombardi, and Gianni Clerici were the figureheads of Italian commentary in the sport. Both Lombardi and Clerici were former players, with the former being an able tactical analyst and biomechanics expert, and the latter one of the most prestigious historians in the sport, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

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“A great sorrow. The era of the professionals who made me discover and love tennis has come to an end: Elena and Prof. Lombardi, Clerici and Tommasi. I will miss them,” said a fan.

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Fans were understandably upset by Pero’s passing, with one praising the late veteran’s professionalism. “All of us sports enthusiasts will miss her courtesy, her style, her calm yet immense expertise. An enormous loss.”

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, with one saying, “An immense pain, we will miss you dear Elena,” while another said, “Tennis will never be the same without her.”

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For Italian fans, the rise of Jannik Sinner as one of the world’s top players has deepened their connection to the sport. For them, supporting Sinner was synonymous with listening to Pero, as the veteran Sky Sports commentator was on call for the World No.1’s biggest career accomplishments.

“I’m one of those who got closest to tennis thanks to Sinner, but Elena Pero certainly also contributed by exalting the feats of these champions with elegance and expertise. It was a pleasure to listen to her; she completed the show,” said a fan.

Pero was a big name in Italy, and the Italian Tennis Federation also paid its respects to the legendary commentator.