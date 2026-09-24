“A Great Weapon”- Carlos Alcaraz Hands Alexander Zverev Major Praise Over Jannik Sinner at Laver Cup 

Before the Laver Cup, Carlos Alcaraz has clearly established Alexander Zverev as one of the best players. Since the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is out of the tournament due to injury, the discussion about the current tennis hierarchy is loud.

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Although Alcaraz is deemed to be one of the best tennis stars of the era, he did not hesitate to put Zverev on a pedestal before the Laver Cup and identified him as the key figure for Team Europe to win the trophy.

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“He’s the best player in the world right now,” Alcaraz said in a media event held before the tournament at London’s O2 Arena. “So having him on our team, it’s going to be a great weapon on our team that we are going to use on the weekend,” Alcaraz stated.

Alcaraz’s evaluation of Zverev comes from the surprising 2026 season, which has greatly changed the distribution of power on the ATP Tour. For more than eighteen months, tennis commentators regarded Alcaraz and Sinner as an unshakeable two-man dominance. But injuries affected both of the champions. Sinner was knocked out early at Roland Garros and then a serious knee problem kept him out of the US Open. This forced him to miss the Laver Cup. On the other hand, Alcaraz was away for four and a half months due to a severe wrist injury. This caused him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon before returning at the US Open.

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In their absence, Zverev stepped forward to dominate the court. The German boasted a 25-2 record at the majors this year. Additionally, he reached the semifinals or better at all four Grand Slams. His relentless rhythm earned him two Slam titles – Roland Garros and US Open. Alcaraz’s claim is more than just acknowledging his teammate. Zverev’s current form will directly reflect on Team Europe’s strategy in London.

Team World has surprised the Europeans in recent years by winning two trophies in a row. No one on the roster knows this incident better than Zverev. Having taken part in the 2017 tournament, he has on several occasions ended deciding match tiebreaks under captain Bjorn Borg. Since Sinner is not providing support in the rotation, the heavy demand of playing matches altogether rests on Zverev and Alcaraz.

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Jannik Sinner Will Always Remain Alcaraz’s Top Rival

Although he has beaten Zverev, Alcaraz has never minimized the serious threat that Jannik Sinner represents to his career. Every time Alcaraz talks about Sinner, he sees the Italian not only as another top competitor but as the real benchmark for modern tennis. During the event, Alcaraz talked about his arch-rival and how the two barely faced each other this season. “He’s been winning everything, you know. Mostly at the beginning of the year. I miss him. I miss seeing him around, playing against him. He pushes me to be a better player,” the Spaniard confessed.

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The intense matches they have played at the Grand Slams have created a significant rivalry, in which each encounter requires complete physical and mental exhaustion. The moment Sinner’s absence from the Laver Cup was known, it meant that the focus had to change right away. Alcaraz admitted that although Sinner is still his main rival, tennis doesn’t stop for anyone.

You can’t affect the matches from the locker room or the training court. Amid Sinner’s absence, Alcaraz instead directed everyone’s attention to the present moment and his new teammate. Instead of missing Sinner or dwelling on their rivalry, Alcaraz turned Sinner’s miss into an opportunity to highlight who actually dominates the competitive arena.

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Alcaraz’s comments clearly distinguish between a long-term rivalry and the present situation. Although Sinner remains his main rival, he has turned the focus on Zverev. Zverev is already in the limelight with his recent achievements. He has won that position through his Grand Slam titles, exceptional endurance, and dominant performances. By strongly supporting Zverev, Alcaraz has established a clear leader for Team Europe and has raised the level of the competition for the weekend. Zverev now has to go onto the court and prove Alcaraz’s assertion that he is the best player in the world.