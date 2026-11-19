Mirra Andreeva came to the WTA Finals with a reputation that she didn’t seek. A few days prior to the tournament, Pegula had been taped on a practice-court mic tearing the teen apart for her attitude, and the video followed Andreeva into her first week of the WTA Finals. At the end of the tournament, she responded in the only way that matters, sweeping to the title on her debut without dropping a set. The turnaround has led to a direct question. Did being called out in public drive Andreeva to the finest week of her young career?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former and current coach of Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs, certainly thinks the episode left a mark. In her podcast, she didn’t mince words about how the teen behaves away from the match court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is petulant. She is a little s**t on the court in practice. By all accounts, was very rude in the practice with Jessica Pegula. Was doing things that were not appropriate, like saying stuff and throwing balls,” Stubbs said. It was a damning portrait of Andreeva’s behaviour in training, delivered by Stubbs, who has a long-lasting relationship with Russian’s head coach, Conchita Martinez.

Pegula was caught on a practice-court livestream describing Andreeva as a “diva” and questioning her behaviour, comments the WTA then apologized for broadcasting it. The governing body disabled audio recording on its practice courts, and Pegula reached out privately to Andreeva to clear the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a few days, it had become the defining moment of the season finale as one of the most respected players on the tour pitted herself against the most talked-about teenager. Stubbs saw the behavior she described as more than just manners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But when you’re practicing against people like that, it’s really annoying for you as a player as well, because it’s distracting you, it’s annoying to you, it’s disrespectful to you,” she explained, framing Pegula’s irritation as understandable rather than out of order.

“But I think that when you hear it from your peer, how petulant you are and how much of a diva you are, that hits different,” Stubbs argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

She felt the public nature of it carried an extra sting too, reasoning that “it also in some respects is a little embarrassing to hear it from your peer, especially someone as respected as Jess Pegula is in general.” It is that dynamic, a proud young talent judged by an equal, that may help explain what came next.

Did the backlash light a fire under Andreeva?

On her debut, Mirra Andreeva stormed straight to the WTA Finals title without dropping a set, bypassing the strongest slate in the women’s game, and notably defeating Pegula in the semi-finals before dispatching Elina Svitolina in the final. For a teenager accused of needing to be humbled, routing her chief critic on the way to one of the biggest titles of her career was a retort that needed no words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2026 China Open Womens Singles final Mirra Andreeva of the Russia in action against Zheng Qinwen of China during their Womens Singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 11 October 2026. Photo by Peter Li/Nexpher Images BEIJING

Stubbs is convinced the criticism fed into that surge. She speculated that Andreeva may have bristled at first but ultimately thought,

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this is how my peers feel about me, maybe I need to pull my head in a little bit,” before adding, “and boy, did she do that this week.”

The former doubles world No. 1 also revealed this was not fresh ground for the youngster, claiming her own coach, Conchita Martinez, had been raising similar points with her “for three years.” That nuance took the heat out of the episode and made it seem more like an extended discussion of maturity than a compelled pile-on, and it added credibility to the notion that something had finally clicked.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a risky comparison to make a title run so much a part of a few mean words, but the situation is hard to ignore. She had come out of it cool and ruthless, a competitor who had learned to take the heat from the best players on tour, not buckled under it.

At 19, she now holds a maiden WTA Finals crown to cap a year that has carried her to world No. 2 and within reach of claiming the top spot next year.