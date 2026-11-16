“A New Chapter”: Camila Giorgi Reverses Retirement After Life-Changing Two Years

“One step at a time”- That is what Camila Giorgi said earlier this year when asked about a potential comeback to the Tour. Having retired from the sport back in 2024, the former World No. 26 had hinted at a possible comeback for quite some time now, and it was on November 16 that the Italian player decided to draw a line in the sand as far as comeback announcements are concerned.

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“In these two years, my life has changed a lot, but the desire to play and compete has never abandoned me,” said Giorgi in an official statement that the Italian shared on her Instagram, announcing her comeback to the Tour. “Motherhood has given me an extraordinary experience, and today I feel I have the motivation and energy to take on this new challenge. I know there will be a lot of work to do, but I’m eager to get back into the game and build, step by step, a new chapter in my career.”

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Giorgi welcomed her son, Magnus, on September 19, and since then, the Italian has begun her recovery and training to be ready for the rigors of the Tour. The Italian’s comeback was long in the pipeline, with her hinting at a possible 2027 comeback during an Instagram Q&A session in April, after which she shared pictures of herself having a full-throttle hitting session on a tennis court while pregnant.

The official statement issued by the Italian mentions Andres Igancio Pasutti, Marco Panichi, Pietro Demola, and Fabio Tonelli as her core team members. Even though he has no credible coaching resume to boast about, Pasutti will take over as the coach, with the former Argentine ATP pro having married Giorgi in February. The WTA has seen several instances where a player-husband duo has been successful, none more so than the partnership between Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo, which saw the American win the Australian Open in 2025.

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For Giorgi, bringing Pasutti on board will be a key change, as the Italian was coached by her father, Sergio, who was an integral part of the team, along with Lapo de Marzi, who took up the role of physical trainer. Giorgi had previously confirmed the split with her father as a coach, claiming she would like to keep her on- and off-court lives separate. Bringing on Panichi shows Giorgi’s level of commitment to her comeback, as the veteran physical trainer has worked with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, helping them win Grand Slams.

2026 has seen the blockbuster return of Serena Williams, with the American icon making her comeback after retiring in 2022 and giving birth to her second daughter, Adira, in 2023. WTA has seen no shortage of players return after giving birth, with the likes of Elina Svitolina in the limelight right now, as the Ukrainian just reached the final of the WTA Finals. This journey began when she made her comeback after her pregnancy in 2023.

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As for Giorgi, not only is she determined to put her best foot forward on the court, but she is also determined to resolve any off-court issues that might have influenced her decision to retire in 2024.

Camila Giorgi Determined to Resolve Off-Court Issues as Well

Back in 2024, Giorgi‘s name made the headlines, not for any of her on-court exploits but for a run-in with the Italian tax authorities. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, irregularities were found in the World No. 26’s tax returns, placing her and her family on notice from the authorities. Giorgi later refuted all claims of wrongdoing and dismissed the notion that she had moved out of Italy due to the investigation. Given the timing, media speculation suggested the off-court issues had prompted the decision to retire in May 2024.

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In light of her imminent comeback, Giorgi openly addressed past issues, and the official statement clearly stated that she and her team aimed to cooperate fully with the authorities in question to resolve them.

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“At the same time, the process of resolving past tax issues has begun, which the athlete and her new team intend to address clearly and collaboratively, with the goal of ensuring peace of mind and continuity in their new professional project,” read the official statement put out by Giorgi on Instagram.

It remains to be seen where Giorgi will make her comeback, with the Italian currently without an active ranking. However, whenever she does, it remains to be seen whether she can reach her previous heights, which saw her win four Tour-level titles, including a WTA 1000 title at the 2021 Canadian Open.