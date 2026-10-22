“A Whole Life Happens in 8 Weeks”- Tennis Insider Gives Blunt Reality Check After Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina Split

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina had spent years sharing the tennis circuit, but the 2026 US Open gave them a first: competing as mixed-doubles partners at a Grand Slam. They made the most of it, edging world No. 1 doubles players Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten in a deciding match tiebreak to reach the semifinals. For Monfils, it was also part of his final season on Tour

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For Svitolina, watching her husband approach retirement had already become an emotional experience. Earlier in the year, she spoke about trying to support him through the highs and lows, sometimes by talking, sometimes by simply sitting in silence. Their US Open run gave them another memory to carry beyond the court.

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But weeks later, the couple announced they were ending their marriage after five years. The news prompted former pros Andrea Petkovic and Brad Gilbert to discuss the strain professional tennis can place on relationships. Petkovic put it bluntly on The Big T podcast: “When you’re 22, 23, 24, a whole life happens in eight weeks.”

Their US Open run would prove to be one of Monfils and Svitolina’s last shared moments on the Tour. Monfils had planned to retire at the end of 2026, with the Paris Masters set to be his final stop. But on October 5, he was added to the ITIA’s retired-player list, ruling out the farewell he had expected to receive in front of his home crowd. The personal news that followed brought a different kind of attention to the Frenchman’s sudden exit.

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“He will not have that last goodbye and farewell with the Parisian people who always loved him and adored him, because of this really difficult private thing that he’s going through right now. That’s one thing. And the other thing, I just wanted to talk a little bit about how difficult it is to have a relationship as a tennis player. Sometimes you would meet somebody, you would start dating, and then you’re gone for like eight weeks. And when you’re 22, 23, 24, a whole life happens in eight weeks. You know, you come back, and you don’t recognize each other anymore.”

The demands of the Tour offer context for Petkovic’s observation. The ATP and WTA calendars span much of the year, taking players across countries and continents for tournaments, training and recovery. Their schedules do not always align, even when both partners are professional athletes.

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Svitolina’s 2026 campaign offers a glimpse of that pace. She reached the final in Dubai, made the semifinals at Indian Wells, won the Italian Open in Rome and then moved through Wimbledon and the North American hard-court swing before competing in Asia. By October, she had also played the Wuhan Open, which ran from October 12 to 18. Those results came across a season in which she was still competing for major titles while Monfils was preparing to leave the Tour. The WTA’s official match record provides the full tournament-by-tournament breakdown.

On the podcast, former coach Brad Gilbert also agreed with Petkovic’s view, taking a philosophical approach to the impact of the Tour’s scheduling on relationships.

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“Relationships are the same for everybody, whether or not you’re playing; you’re not playing, they have all your challenges,” said Gilbert on the podcast. “You know, it’s like a tennis match, a lot of peaks and valleys.”

Gilbert’s point offers a counterweight to Petkovic’s argument: time apart can add pressure, but relationships face challenges regardless of profession. The two former pros were discussing the broader realities of dating on tour, not establishing the reason Monfils and Svitolina’s marriage ended.

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While Gilbert and Petkovic have discussed the schedule, Svitolina’s first social media post said that the conflict in her homeland was one of the driving forces behind her decision to end her marriage to Monfils. The former World No. 3 later clarified further in a second post about some of the personal struggles she had been feeling in recent times, all of which played a part in the decision.

In her initial statement, Svitolina described the emotional toll of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including sleepless nights, doubts and a feeling of slowly losing herself. She also made clear that Monfils had supported her through those struggles. “Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand,” she wrote, adding that “no amount of love from someone else can win” certain personal battles.

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Svitolina then clarified that the war was not the sole reason behind her decision. “In that post, I shared only one of the reasons that influenced my decision and made me reflect on my life and my future,” she wrote. “But the truth is, there’s so much more to it, and it was never just about one thing.” She said that difficult experiences had changed her perspective, values and priorities, eventually leading her to realise she could not continue living a life in which she was not truly happy.

She also addressed the speculation surrounding Monfils’ abrupt retirement, saying his career had ended early after he decided to stop playing because of their situation. She added that he had faced accusations he did not deserve, which was why they issued a joint statement. The clarification is important: while Petkovic’s comments have put the Tour’s demands in focus, neither player has publicly identified the tennis schedule as the sole reason for the separation.

The news about Svitolina and Monfils has taken the world by surprise, given some of the emotional moments the couple shared on the tennis court this year. From Svitolina in tears at Roland Garros as Monfils bid farewell to the crowd to the duo playing mixed doubles at the US Open, 2026 seemed to be a great year for the Monfils-Svitolina household until the news of the split broke.

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Their farewell moments began well before the US Open. Monfils played his final Roland Garros match on May 25, losing to fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston in five sets on Court Philippe-Chatrier. After the match, he addressed the crowd and paid tribute to Svitolina, saying: “We’ve been together eight beautiful years, you have supported me, raised me up, loved me, and you gave me the greatest gift in our daughter. I love you.” The speech brought Svitolina to tears. Roland-Garros’ report of the night captured the emotion of his farewell on home soil.

The tournament had also organised “Gael & Friends,” an evening event on Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 21, giving fans an early chance to celebrate Monfils before his final appearance at the French Open. The exhibition brought fellow players and other guests together in a tribute to his career. It was separate from his final competitive match at Roland Garros, which came five days later. The tournament’s preview detailed the event.

As for Monfils, while the Frenchman has bowed out of playing in any of the Tour-level events, the former World No. 6 will have one last hurrah in Switzerland in December.

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Gael Monfils Will Have One Last Ride in Switzerland

Monfils is scheduled to appear at “One Last Backhand,” an exhibition honouring fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka at Palexpo in Geneva on December 19. The event will bring together Wawrinka, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Monfils for a night of matches and tributes. It is an exhibition, not an ATP Tour tournament, and is primarily Wawrinka’s farewell event. The official event page confirms the date and lineup.

The programme lists a one-set singles match between Wawrinka and Monfils, followed by doubles featuring Wawrinka and Federer against Monfils and Murray. That gives Monfils another chance to play before fans after his Tour career ended earlier than expected, while joining three players who helped define his generation.

The Paris Masters had been expected to provide Monfils’ final Tour-level appearance, but his retirement was recorded by the ITIA on October 5. He had also been expected to play in Lyon before Paris. His December appearance in Geneva will therefore be a different kind of send-off, outside the official tour calendar.

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For Svitolina, the immediate focus remains her own career. She qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals, while both players have said their daughter, Skai, will remain their priority. Svitolina put that commitment plainly in her initial announcement: “Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”