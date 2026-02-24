Acapulco Organizers Issue Statement After Plea for Players’ Evacuation Amid Mexico Crisis

250302 — ACAPULCO, March 2, 2025 — Photo Taken on March 1, 2025 shows the singles final match between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. SPMEXICO-ACAPULCO-TENNIS-ATP-MEXICAN OPEN-SINGLES-FINAL LixMengxin PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Despite a major security operation unfolding in Mexico, reports confirmed that the Mexican Open in Acapulco continued as scheduled. The tournament, which began on February 21 and runs through March 1, initially faced speculation about a possible cancellation. However, play quickly resumed as organizers moved to reassure players and fans.

On Sunday, in a statement shared on the Mexican Open’s official social media pages, they announced, “The Abierto Mexicano Telcel reports that the rumors circling in the press and on social media about the tournament’s supposed cancellation due to the security issues in Jalisco are false.”

Despite the tension, the event still boasts a star-studded lineup.

Top seeds include world No. 4 Alexander Zverev, alongside two-time champion Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, and Grigor Dimitrov.

However, in Acapulco, roughly 500 miles, or about a 10-hour drive, from Guadalajara, fans noticed an increased security presence at the Arena GNP Seguros. Even officials kept reassuring the safety measures.

“We remain in coordination and in constant communication with federal, state, and municipal authorities, following the established security protocols,” they added.

Tournament organizers confirmed that the Abierto Mexicano Telcel will continue as planned this week in Acapulco, even as authorities respond to developments in the surrounding region.

Businesses near the arena reportedly closed early on Sunday. Still, with main draw action already underway Monday and players taking the court as scheduled at 4:00 p.m. local time, the heightened security seemed understandable.

As the final day of qualifying came to a close, Acapulco organizers seemed determined to keep everyone safe.

The tournament isn’t just another stop on the calendar; it’s long been a player favorite. In fact, it has earned Best ATP 500 Event honors three different times – in 2007, 2017, and 2019, a reputation that makes protecting the event and everyone involved even more important.

Meanwhile, the WTA 500 event in Merida, Yucatan, about 1,100 miles from Guadalajara in southern Mexico, also moved forward as planned, with Emma Navarro and Jasmine Paolini leading the draw as top seeds.

All that said and done, the statement was issued despite several tennis insiders calling for players to be evacuated over safety concerns.

Calls grow to evacuate Acapulco Open players amid security fears

As Mexico was dealing with a major security crisis that had intensified over the weekend, Tennis Channel commentator Brett Haber made a suggestion on X.

“Just left Mexico. Police activity at the airport was insane. Polite suggestion to the @atptour & @WTA – and to Larry Ellison: get one plane to Acapulco and one to Merida and get everybody out of there — and put them up for an extra week at Indian Wells to train and be safe. This is not a drill.”

Authorities confirmed that on Sunday, February 22, security forces conducted a large-scale operation involving a high-profile criminal suspect in the western state of Jalisco. The individual, identified as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” reportedly died during the operation, along with several suspected associates, per the Mexican Defense Ministry.

Oseguera Cervantes, 59, was identified as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In the hours that followed, authorities responded to multiple incidents across several states, including reports of roadblocks and damaged vehicles, which caused temporary disruptions in parts of the country.

Reports even indicated that several individuals were killed during the operation, while others were detained. Officials also confirmed the seizure of weapons during the arrests.

Despite heightened security conditions, the Mexican Open in Acapulco continues with enhanced safety measures in place. Organizers have stated that the tournament is proceeding as planned, with no direct impact on players or spectators.